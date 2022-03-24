Police log for March 14 through March 21 Mar 24, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 14 – Medical, 500 blk A Ave SE, Mount VernonMarch 14 – Car unlock, 900 blk Commercial St, LisbonMarch 14 – Trespassing, 200 School St, LisbonMarch 15 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 15 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, LisbonMarch 15 – Medical, 200 blk Adams Ave, LisbonMarch 15 – Medical, 300 blk 13th Ave SW, Mount VernonMarch 15 – Fraud, 700 blk, Meadow Lane Ct, Mount VernonMarch 16 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 16 – Suspicious vehicle, 800 blk 16th Ave SW, Mount VernonMarch 16 – Welfare check, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 17 – Suspicious vehicle, 100 blk E. 5th Ave, LisbonMarch 17 – Animal control, 100 blk E. Main St, LisbonMarch 17 – Hit and run, 100 blk W. Main St, LisbonMarch 17 – Citizen assist, 100 blk Alexander Ave, LisbonMarch 17 – Welfare check, 100 blk A. Ave SE, Mount VernonMarch 18 – Animal control, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount VernonMarch 18 – Medical, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount VernonMarch 18 – Medical, 500 blk Business 30, Mount VernonMarch 18 – Car unlock, 100 blk E. 3rd Ave, Mount VernonMarch 18 – Fire, 900 blk Palisades Rd, Mount VernonMarch 19 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk E. Market St, LisbonMarch 19 – Welfare check, 900 blk 15th Ave SW, Mount VernonMarch 19 – Car unlock, 700 blk 8th St NW, Mount VernonMarch 19 – Medical, 100 blk E. Market St, LisbonMarch 20 – Medical, 100 blk W. First St, Mount VernonMarch 20 – Citizen assist, 200 blk Seventh St NW, Mount VernonMarch 20 – Medical, 300 blk E. Main St, LisbonMarch 20 – Suspicious vehicle, 100 blk S. Hwy 1, Mount VernonMarch 20 – Medical, 200 blk 3rd Ave, LisbonMarch 20 – Welfare check, 500 blk Eighth St NW, Mount VernonMarch 20 – Agency assist- street storage, 500 blk W. Main St, LisbonMarch 20 – Suspicious vehicle, 700 blk E. First St, Mount VernonMarch 21 – Suspicious vehicle, 200 blk 10th Ave NW, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBusiness brings secondhand back to AnamosaMount Vernon Schools receive STEM BEST H.D. Program awardM. Janice (West) JohnsonSpringville girls basketball - IGCA All-State teams: Wilson consensus All-StaterHanna named Anamosa superintendentRush finds perfect fit in Anamosa libraryMount Vernon’s thespian troupe turns 50Electric snowmobile creates buzzCity approves Water’s Edge as pool consultantThree finalists named for Anamosa superintendent search Images Videos