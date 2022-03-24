March 14 – Medical, 500 blk A Ave SE, Mount Vernon

March 14 – Car unlock, 900 blk Commercial St, Lisbon

March 14 – Trespassing, 200 School St, Lisbon

March 15 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 15 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, Lisbon

March 15 – Medical, 200 blk Adams Ave, Lisbon

March 15 – Medical, 300 blk 13th Ave SW, Mount Vernon

March 15 – Fraud, 700 blk, Meadow Lane Ct, Mount Vernon

March 16 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 16 – Suspicious vehicle, 800 blk 16th Ave SW, Mount Vernon

March 16 – Welfare check, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 17 – Suspicious vehicle, 100 blk E. 5th Ave, Lisbon

March 17 – Animal control, 100 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

March 17 – Hit and run, 100 blk W. Main St, Lisbon

March 17 – Citizen assist, 100 blk Alexander Ave, Lisbon

March 17 – Welfare check, 100 blk A. Ave SE, Mount Vernon

March 18 – Animal control, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount Vernon

March 18 – Medical, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount Vernon

March 18 – Medical, 500 blk Business 30, Mount Vernon

March 18 – Car unlock, 100 blk E. 3rd Ave, Mount Vernon

March 18 – Fire, 900 blk Palisades Rd, Mount Vernon

March 19 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

March 19 – Welfare check, 900 blk 15th Ave SW, Mount Vernon

March 19 – Car unlock, 700 blk 8th St NW, Mount Vernon

March 19 – Medical, 100 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

March 20 – Medical, 100 blk W. First St, Mount Vernon

March 20 – Citizen assist, 200 blk Seventh St NW, Mount Vernon

March 20 – Medical, 300 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

March 20 – Suspicious vehicle, 100 blk S. Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

March 20 – Medical, 200 blk 3rd Ave, Lisbon

March 20 – Welfare check, 500 blk Eighth St NW, Mount Vernon

March 20 – Agency assist- street storage, 500 blk W. Main St, Lisbon

March 20 – Suspicious vehicle, 700 blk E. First St, Mount Vernon

March 21 – Suspicious vehicle, 200 blk 10th Ave NW, Mount Vernon

