Police log for March 28 through April 4 Apr 7, 2022 March 28 – Welfare check, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 28 – Medical, 200 blk N. Jefferson St, LisbonMarch 28 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk business 30, LisbonMarch 28 – Agency assist – fire, Hwy 30, Linn CoMarch 29 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30, LisbonMarch 29 – Medical, 700 blk Meadowlane Ct, Mount VernonMarch 29 – Accident, 100 blk E. First St, Mount VernonMarch 29 – Agency assist- accident, Hwy 30, Linn CoMarch 29 – Warrant, S. Jackson St, LisbonMarch 30 – Alarm, 200 blk First St SW, Mount VernonMarch 30 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonMarch 30 – Domestic disturbance, 900 blk Willow Lane, LisbonMarch 31 – Suspicious vehicle, 300 blk E. business 30, LisbonMarch 31 – Agency assist- suspicious vehicle, Linn CoMarch 31 – Alarm, 100 blk S. Hwy 1, Mount VernonMarch 31 – Missing (found) person, 700 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonMarch 31 – Disturbance, 1300 blk Sixth St SW, Mount VernonMarch 31 – Fraud, 200 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 31 – Theft, 500 blk N. Jackson St, LisbonMarch 31 – Parking issue, 500 blk Truman St, LisbonApril 1 – Parking issue, 400 blk A Ave SE, Mount VernonApril 1 – Suspicious person, 700 blk S. First Ave, Mount VernonApril 1 – Fraud, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonApril 1 – Dispute, 600 blk N. Washington St, Mount VernonApril 1 – Car unlock, 500 blk Sutliff Rd, LisbonApril 2 – Public intoxication, 100 blk First St W, Mount VernonApril 2 – Medical, 600 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount VernonApril 2 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount VernonApril 2 – Welfare check, 300 blk Eighth St NW, Mount VernonApril 3 – Medical, 600 blk business 30, LisbonApril 3 – Car unlock, 300 blk business 30, Mount VernonApril 3 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonApril 3 – Medical, highway 30, LisbonApril 4 – Medical, 400 blk Spring Creek Rd, Mount VernonApril 4 – Suspicious vehicle, Seventh St NE, Mount VernonApril 4 – Medical, 40 blk Bunkerhill, Lisbon