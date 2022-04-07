March 28 – Welfare check, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 28 – Medical, 200 blk N. Jefferson St, Lisbon

March 28 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk business 30, Lisbon

March 28 – Agency assist – fire, Hwy 30, Linn Co

March 29 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30, Lisbon

March 29 – Medical, 700 blk Meadowlane Ct, Mount Vernon

March 29 – Accident, 100 blk E. First St, Mount Vernon

March 29 – Agency assist- accident, Hwy 30, Linn Co

March 29 – Warrant, S. Jackson St, Lisbon

March 30 – Alarm, 200 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

March 30 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk S. Jackson St, Lisbon

March 30 – Domestic disturbance, 900 blk Willow Lane, Lisbon

March 31 – Suspicious vehicle, 300 blk E. business 30, Lisbon

March 31 – Agency assist- suspicious vehicle, Linn Co

March 31 – Alarm, 100 blk S. Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

March 31 – Missing (found) person, 700 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

March 31 – Disturbance, 1300 blk Sixth St SW, Mount Vernon

March 31 – Fraud, 200 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 31 – Theft, 500 blk N. Jackson St, Lisbon

March 31 – Parking issue, 500 blk Truman St, Lisbon

April 1 – Parking issue, 400 blk A Ave SE, Mount Vernon

April 1 – Suspicious person, 700 blk S. First Ave, Mount Vernon

April 1 – Fraud, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

April 1 – Dispute, 600 blk N. Washington St, Mount Vernon

April 1 – Car unlock, 500 blk Sutliff Rd, Lisbon

April 2 – Public intoxication, 100 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

April 2 – Medical, 600 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount Vernon

April 2 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

April 2 – Welfare check, 300 blk Eighth St NW, Mount Vernon

April 3 – Medical, 600 blk business 30, Lisbon

April 3 – Car unlock, 300 blk business 30, Mount Vernon

April 3 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

April 3 – Medical, highway 30, Lisbon

April 4 – Medical, 400 blk Spring Creek Rd, Mount Vernon

April 4 – Suspicious vehicle, Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon

April 4 – Medical, 40 blk Bunkerhill, Lisbon

