Police Log for May 16 thrrough May 23 May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 16 – Juvenile issue, 600 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount VernonMay 16 – Public assist, 300 blk Third St NW, Mount VernonMay 16 – Medical, 200 blk School St, LisbonMay 16 – Welfare check, 100 blk A Ave SE, Mount VernonMay 16 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount VernonMay 16 – Medical, 300 blk E First Ave, Mount VernonMay 17 – Citizen assist, E First Ave, LisbonMay 17 – Illegal dumping, Bryant Rd, Mount VernonMay 17 – Welfare check, 100 blk business 30, LisbonMay 17 – Agency assist – traffic stop, Linn CoMay 18 – Car accident, 100 blk Second St SE, Mount VernonMay 18 – Car accident, 100 blk business 30, LisbonMay 18 – Car unlock, 300 blk E. South St, LisbonMay 18 – Juvenile issue, 600 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount VernonMay 19 – Criminal mischief, 1225 blk First AVE NW, Mount VernonMay 20 – Juvenile issue, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonMay 20 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk E Sixth Ave, LisbonMay 20 – Animal control, 100 blk Sheridan Ave, LisbonMay 20 – Disturbance, 500 blk Spring Meadow Ln, Mount VernonMay 21 – Alarm, 100 blk N. Buchanan St, LisbonMay 21 – Concrete spill, 300 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount VernonMay 21 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount VernonMay 21 – Agency assist- disturbance, Linn CoMay 21 – Medical, 600 blk Second Ave S, Mount VernonMay 21 – Welfare check, 500 blk First Ave, Mount VernonMay 22 – Car accident, 100 blk W. Main St, LisbonMay 23 – Medical, 300 blk Third Ave SW, Mount VernonMay 23 – Theft, 300 blk business 30, Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland girls track and field - 1A 4x400 relay: Getting right out in frontContract approvedAnamosa boys track and field - Jay Gatto 2A long jump: Cementing state statusSpringville girls golf: Great day for GraceMidland boys track and field - 1A 4x200/4x100 relays: Setting a school record at stateMount Vernon High School graduates 92“Small but Mighty” Lisbon High School graduates 33Anamosa girls golf: Going back-to-backMemorial Day ceremoniesNew principal search starts Images Videos