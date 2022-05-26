May 16 – Juvenile issue, 600 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount Vernon

May 16 – Public assist, 300 blk Third St NW, Mount Vernon

May 16 – Medical, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

May 16 – Welfare check, 100 blk A Ave SE, Mount Vernon

May 16 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

May 16 – Medical, 300 blk E First Ave, Mount Vernon

May 17 – Citizen assist, E First Ave, Lisbon

May 17 – Illegal dumping, Bryant Rd, Mount Vernon

May 17 – Welfare check, 100 blk business 30, Lisbon

May 17 – Agency assist – traffic stop, Linn Co

May 18 – Car accident, 100 blk Second St SE, Mount Vernon

May 18 – Car accident, 100 blk business 30, Lisbon

May 18 – Car unlock, 300 blk E. South St, Lisbon

May 18 – Juvenile issue, 600 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount Vernon

May 19 – Criminal mischief, 1225 blk First AVE NW, Mount Vernon

May 20 – Juvenile issue, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

May 20 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk E Sixth Ave, Lisbon

May 20 – Animal control, 100 blk Sheridan Ave, Lisbon

May 20 – Disturbance, 500 blk Spring Meadow Ln, Mount Vernon

May 21 – Alarm, 100 blk N. Buchanan St, Lisbon

May 21 – Concrete spill, 300 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount Vernon

May 21 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

May 21 – Agency assist- disturbance, Linn Co

May 21 – Medical, 600 blk Second Ave S, Mount Vernon

May 21 – Welfare check, 500 blk First Ave, Mount Vernon

May 22 – Car accident, 100 blk W. Main St, Lisbon

May 23 – Medical, 300 blk Third Ave SW, Mount Vernon

May 23 – Theft, 300 blk business 30, Lisbon

