Police Log for May 2 through May 8 May 12, 2022 May 2 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30, LisbonMay 2 – Disturbance, 300 blk Seventh St SE, Mount VernonMay 2 – Animal control, 500 blk E First St, Mount VernonMay 2 – Car accident, 900 blk Commercial St, LisbonMay 2 – Medical, 100 blk Bryant Ct, Mount VernonMay 2 – Juvenile issue, 400 blk Seventh St NW, Mount VernonMay 3 – Suspicious person, 400 blk W. Main St, LisbonMay 3 – Citizen assist, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMay 3 – Medical, 800 blk Country Club Dr, LisbonMay 4 – Agency assist – medical, Cedar CoMay 4 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk Fourth St NW, Mount VernonMay 5 – Citizen assist, 200 blk E. Main St, LisbonMay 6 – Medical, 200 blk First St SE, Mount VernonMay 6 – Alarm, 200 blk E. South St, LisbonMay 6 – Disturbance, 500 blk First Ave NE, Mount VernonMay 6 – Disturbance, 100 blk business 30, LisbonMay 7 – Alarm, 2100 blk business 30, Mount VernonMay 7 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMay 7 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMay 7 — Hit and run, 300 blk W. South St, LisbonMay 8 – Suspicious vehicle, Seventh St SE, Mount VernonMay 8 – Disturbance, 499 blk Fourth Ave SW, Mount VernonMay 8 – Welfare check, 200 blk business 30, LisbonMay 8 – Welfare check, 100 blk A Ave SE, Mount Vernon