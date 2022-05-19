May 9 — Alarm, 100 blk E First St, Mount Vernon

May 9 – Medical, 200 blk Virgil Ave, Mount Vernon

May 9 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

May 9 – Welfare check, 300 blk Second Ave SW, Mount Vernon

May 9 – Suspicious vehicle, S. Jackson St, Lisbon

May 11 – Welfare check, 100 blk A Ave SE, Mount Vernon

May 11 – Public assist, 100 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

May 12 – Illegal dumping, 100 blk Virgil Ave, Mount Vernon

May 12 – Hit and run, 300 blk S. Washington St, Lisbon

May 12 – Welfare check, 200 blk business 30, Lisbon

May 12 – Fraud, 200 blk First St SE, Mount Vernon

May 13 – Public assist, 300 blk Virgil Ave, Mount Vernon

May 14 – Agency assist- vehicle pursuit, First St SE, Mount Vernon

May 14 – Alarm, 700 blk Wilcox Rd, Mount Vernon

May 14 – Motorist assist, 100 blk Hwy 1 S, Mount Vernon

May 14 – Agency assist- traffic stop, Linn Co

May 14 – Agency assist, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

May 15 – Alarm, 1100 blk business 30, Mount Vernon

May 15 – Alarm, 1200 blk W First St, Mount Vernon

May 15 – Medical, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

May 15 – Found property, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

