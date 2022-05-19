Police log for May 9 through May 15 May 19, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 9 — Alarm, 100 blk E First St, Mount VernonMay 9 – Medical, 200 blk Virgil Ave, Mount VernonMay 9 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonMay 9 – Welfare check, 300 blk Second Ave SW, Mount VernonMay 9 – Suspicious vehicle, S. Jackson St, LisbonMay 11 – Welfare check, 100 blk A Ave SE, Mount VernonMay 11 – Public assist, 100 blk First St SW, Mount VernonMay 12 – Illegal dumping, 100 blk Virgil Ave, Mount VernonMay 12 – Hit and run, 300 blk S. Washington St, LisbonMay 12 – Welfare check, 200 blk business 30, LisbonMay 12 – Fraud, 200 blk First St SE, Mount VernonMay 13 – Public assist, 300 blk Virgil Ave, Mount VernonMay 14 – Agency assist- vehicle pursuit, First St SE, Mount VernonMay 14 – Alarm, 700 blk Wilcox Rd, Mount VernonMay 14 – Motorist assist, 100 blk Hwy 1 S, Mount VernonMay 14 – Agency assist- traffic stop, Linn CoMay 14 – Agency assist, Hwy 30, Mount VernonMay 15 – Alarm, 1100 blk business 30, Mount VernonMay 15 – Alarm, 1200 blk W First St, Mount VernonMay 15 – Medical, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonMay 15 – Found property, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHighway 151 intersections on five-year planAnamosa trapshooting: Trap team making a name for themselvesSenior spotlight shining in spring productionZachery J. CarrEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locally'The Addams Family'Jones County beef ambassador nominees announcedContractor awarded Booth Street projectGym set for ballotAnamosa girls soccer: Walking off with the win ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.