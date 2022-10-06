Police Log for Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 Oct 6, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 26 – Suspicious vehicle, School St, LisbonSept. 26 – Trespassing, 300 blk business 30, LisbonSept. 26 – Assault, 900 blk W. Main St, LisbonSept. 26 – Accident, 800 blk Palisades Rd, SW, Mount VernonSept. 27 – Suspicious person, 200 blk W. Market St, LisbonSept. 27 – Medical, 400 blk W. Main St, LisbonSept. 27 – Citizen assist, 700 blk S. First Ave, Mount VernonSept. 27 – Accident, E. business 30, LisbonSept. 28 – Welfare check, 400 blk business 30, Mount VernonSept. 28 – Alarm, 400 blk Wolfe Lane, Mount VernonSept. 28 – Alarm, 700 blk E. First Ave, Mount VernonSept. 28 – Welfare check, 700 blk Seventh St NW, Mount VernonSept. 28 – Welfare check, 300 blk 10th Ave SW, Mount VernonSept. 29 – Motorist assist, N. Hwy 1, Mount VernonSept. 29 – Theft, 600 blk First Ave SW, Mount VernonSept. 29 – Welfare check, 100 blk Eby St, LisbonSept. 29 – Trespassing, 700 blk Meadow Lane Ct, Mount VernonSept. 30 – Medical, 300 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonSept. 30 – Alarm, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonSept. 30 – Suspicious person, 200 blk Fifth Ave NW, Mount VernonSept. 30 – Juvenile issue, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonSept. 30 – Medical, 300 blk Grant Ave Circle, LisbonOct. 1 – Welfare check, 500 blk Spring Meadow Dr, Mount VernonOct. 1 – Motorist assist, 300 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 1 – Agency assist- welfare check, Cedar CoOct. 1 – Agency assist- juvenile issue, 400 blk N. Jackson St, LisbonOct. 1 – Car unlock, 100 blk S. Hwy 1, Mount VernonOct. 2 – Alarm, 700 blk N. Washington St, LisbonOct. 2 – Car unlock, 800 blk 15th Ave SW, Mount VernonOct. 2 – Accident, 100 blk First St, Mount VernonOct. 2 – Accident, 200 blk Oak Ridge Dr, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew priest took unusual pathLong time volunteer to be honored with field named after himCentral City stays hot with two 3-0 sweeps over Alburnett and East BuchananAnamosa volleyball: It comes down to servingSpringville volleyball: Taking sole possession of firstMoorea Brown gets the best of Djoumessi at Night of ConflictGoodbye for nowCaspers gets first win in styleAnamosa football: Not to be deniedBone Dash to debut at the SRNA October 8 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.