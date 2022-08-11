Police log for week of Aug. 1 through Aug. 8 Aug 11, 2022 Aug 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aug. 1 – Medical, 200 blk W. Main St, LisbonAug. 1 – Suspicious vehicle, 100 blk S. Hwy 1, Mount VernonAug. 2 – Suspicious vehicle, 1300 blk Bryant Rd, Mount VernonAug. 2 – Agency assist- Linn CoAug. 2 – Alarm, 400 blk S. Washington St, LisbonAug. 3 – Agency assist- disturbance, Cedar CoAug. 3 – Animal control, 300 blk Third St NW, Mount VernonAug. 4 – Medical, 300 blk E. Main St, LisbonAug. 4 – Car unlock, 400 blk W. South St, LisbonAug. 5 – Medical, 600 blk Business 30, LisbonAug. 5 – Parking issue, 700 blk Meadow Lane, Mount VernonAug. 5 – Medical, 1300 blk Bryant Rd, Mount VernonAug. 5 – Alarm, 200 blk School St, LisbonAug. 5 – Medical, Lisbon Rd, LisbonAug. 5 – Welfare check, 700 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonAug. 5 – Agency assist- accident, Linn CoAug. 6 – Disturbance, 200 blk First Ave SE, Mount VernonAug. 6 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonAug. 6 – Noise disturbance, 700 blk 15th Ave SW, Mount VernonAug. 6 – Suspicious person, 200 blk Alexander Ave, LisbonAug. 7 – Car unlock, 100 blk E. Business 30, LisbonAug. 8 – Medical, 200 blk Business 30, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa High School: Leighty leaves lasting legacySexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coachConcrete Elite Dance Company kicks off new season, new locationLemonade stand returning Aug. 15 and 16Wapsi Country Club women's golf: Building a Wapsi dynastyKlima representing Linn County at Iowa State FairAnamosa softball: Watters does it againAnamosa baseball: Wilt named first-team All-State, againSpringville softball wrap-up: Ability to quickly adjust on the flyLibrary dedicates new statue ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.