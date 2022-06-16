Police log for week of June 7 through June 13 Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June 7 – Medical, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount VernonJune 7 – Illegal dumping, Brant Rd, Mount VernonJune 7 – Traffic control, S. Washington St, LisbonJune 7 – Animal control, 200 blk E. Market St, LisbonJune 7 – Animal control, 300 blk First St SW, Mount VernonJune 7 – Alarm, 900 blk First Ave NE, Mount VernonJune 8 – Accident, Hwy 30, Mount VernonJune 8 – Car unlock, Second Ave NW, Mount VernonJune 8 – Suspicious person, 200 blk Seventh St SE, Mount VernonJune 8 – Agency assist, 300 blk Seventh ST SE, Mount VernonJune 9 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk S Jackson St, LisbonJune 9 – Theft, 100 blk N Washington St, LisbonJune 9 – Disturbance, 500 blk business 30, Mount VernonJune 9 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk Seventh St NE, Mount VernonJune 10 – Suspicious person, 200 blk Seventh St SE, Mount VernonJune 10 – Juvenile issue, E First St, Mount VernonJune 11 – Motorist assist, Bryant Rd, Mount VernonJune 12 – Suspicious person, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJune 12 – Illegal burn, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJune 12 – Agency assist, medical, Linn CoJune 13 – Assault, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJune 13 – Medical, 100 blk E. Main St, LisbonJune 13 – Medical, 1225 First Ave NW, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBack in BusinessAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babyLinn County flag retirement heldAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretchKickoff offers fair previewSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliSpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersMidland baseball: Scoring at a football clipMount Vernon student graduates at 16Midland baseball: Trying to stay in the fight Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.