June 7 – Medical, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount Vernon

June 7 – Illegal dumping, Brant Rd, Mount Vernon

June 7 – Traffic control, S. Washington St, Lisbon

June 7 – Animal control, 200 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

June 7 – Animal control, 300 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

June 7 – Alarm, 900 blk First Ave NE, Mount Vernon

June 8 – Accident, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

June 8 – Car unlock, Second Ave NW, Mount Vernon

June 8 – Suspicious person, 200 blk Seventh St SE, Mount Vernon

June 8 – Agency assist, 300 blk Seventh ST SE, Mount Vernon

June 9 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk S Jackson St, Lisbon

June 9 – Theft, 100 blk N Washington St, Lisbon

June 9 – Disturbance, 500 blk business 30, Mount Vernon

June 9 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon

June 10 – Suspicious person, 200 blk Seventh St SE, Mount Vernon

June 10 – Juvenile issue, E First St, Mount Vernon

June 11 – Motorist assist, Bryant Rd, Mount Vernon

June 12 – Suspicious person, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

June 12 – Illegal burn, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

June 12 – Agency assist, medical, Linn Co

June 13 – Assault, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

June 13 – Medical, 100 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

June 13 – Medical, 1225 First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

