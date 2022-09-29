Police log fro Sept. 19 through Sept. 26 Sep 29, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 19 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk School St, LisbonSept. 19 – Suspicious activity, 300 blk Novak Rd, LisbonSept. 20 – Alarm, 200 blk Fifth St NW, Mount VernonSept. 20 – Medical, 900 blk W. Mt. Vernon Rd, Mount VernonSept. 20 – No contact order, 900 blk Willow Ln, LisbonSept. 20 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonSept. 21 – Possession of drug paraphernalia, 700 blk Seventh Ave NW, Mount VernonSept. 21 – Theft, 500 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonSept. 21 – Theft, 400 blk Third Ave SW, Mount VernonSept. 22 – Welfare check, 100 blk S. Hwy 1, Mount VernonSept. 22 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonSept. 22 – Suspicious person, 400 blk E. First Ave, LisbonSept. 22 – Welfare check, 300 blk N. Jackson St, LisbonSept. 23 – Burglary, 300 blk S. Washington St, LisbonSept. 23 – Alarm, 700 blk S. First Ave, Mount VernonSept. 23 – Harassment, 700 blk Seventh Ave NW, Mount VernonSept. 23 – Citizen assist, 300 blk Seventh St SE, Mount VernonSept. 24 – Suspicious vehicle, 100 blk First St SW, Mount VernonSept. 24 – Hit and run, 300 blk Third Ave NW, Mount VernonSept. 24 – Alarm, 300 blk Fifth Ave NW, Mount VernonSept. 24 – Medical, 900 blk Seventh St SE, Mount VernonSept. 25 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonSept. 25 – Medical, 900 blk W. Main St, LisbonSept. 25 – Theft, 300 blk business 30, LisbonSept. 25 – Trespassing, 300 blk E. First St, LisbonSept. 25 – Medical, 900 blk W. Main St, LisbonSept. 26 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk Country Club Dr SE, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew priest took unusual pathMidland homecomingAnamosa homecomingMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceParlor on Main is now OpenMount Vernon Alumni Hall of Fame announces 2022 inducteesSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Bone Dash to debut at the SRNA October 8Lisbon purchasing LUCAS device Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.