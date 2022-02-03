Police log Jan. 24 through Jan. 31 Feb 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan. 24 – Fraud, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonJan. 25 – Animal control, 800 blk Shade Tree Ct., LisbonJan. 25 – Domestic, 500 blk Business 30, Mount VernonJan. 25 – Medical, 400 blk W. Main St, LisbonJan. 26 – Agency assist – medical, 1100 blk Abbe Creek Rd, Mount VernonJan. 27 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk School St, LisbonJan. 27 – Motorist assist, 900 blk Lisbon Rd, LisbonJan. 27 – Vehicle unlock, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonJan. 27 – Medical, 500 blk Roosevelt St, LisbonJan. 27 – Agency assist – welfare check, 100 blk First Ave NE, LisbonJan. 28 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonJan. 28 – Medical, 1100 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonJan. 28 – Animal control, 800 blk 16th Ave SW, Mount VernonJan. 28 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk School St, LisbonJan. 28 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJan. 28 – Animal control, 400 blk E. Market St, LisbonJan. 29 — Motorist assist, N. Washington St, LisbonJan. 29 – Disturbance, 100 blk E. Business 30, LisbonJan. 30 – Agency assist – animal control, Linn CoJan. 30 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonJan. 30 – Medical, 500 blk E. Main St, LisbonJan. 30 – Warrant, 100 blk E. Main St, LisbonJan. 30 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonJan. 30 – Motorist asst, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonJan. 30 – Disturbance, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount VernonJan. 31 – Welfare check, Country Club Dr, Mount VernonJan. 31 – Disturbance, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa boys wrestling: Scranton, Sigler win titlesAnamosa boys basketball: Giving No.1 a runSadie Street returns in fullA celebration of Catholic schoolsAnamosa girls basketball: Roller-coaster kind of campaignAnamosa girls wrestling - Ava Scranton: Taking center stageHaving fun isn't hard when you've got a library cardVinton native running for Republican primary for Senate District 42Athlete of the WeekAnamosa boys wrestling: Going out in style Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.