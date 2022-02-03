Jan. 24 – Fraud, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

Jan. 25 – Animal control, 800 blk Shade Tree Ct., Lisbon

Jan. 25 – Domestic, 500 blk Business 30, Mount Vernon

Jan. 25 – Medical, 400 blk W. Main St, Lisbon

Jan. 26 – Agency assist – medical, 1100 blk Abbe Creek Rd, Mount Vernon

Jan. 27 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

Jan. 27 – Motorist assist, 900 blk Lisbon Rd, Lisbon

Jan. 27 – Vehicle unlock, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 27 – Medical, 500 blk Roosevelt St, Lisbon

Jan. 27 – Agency assist – welfare check, 100 blk First Ave NE, Lisbon

Jan. 28 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

Jan. 28 – Medical, 1100 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 28 – Animal control, 800 blk 16th Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 28 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

Jan. 28 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 28 – Animal control, 400 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

Jan. 29 — Motorist assist, N. Washington St, Lisbon

Jan. 29 – Disturbance, 100 blk E. Business 30, Lisbon

Jan. 30 – Agency assist – animal control, Linn Co

Jan. 30 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 30 – Medical, 500 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

Jan. 30 – Warrant, 100 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

Jan. 30 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

Jan. 30 – Motorist asst, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 30 – Disturbance, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount Vernon

Jan. 31 – Welfare check, Country Club Dr, Mount Vernon

Jan. 31 – Disturbance, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount Vernon

