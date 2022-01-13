Police Log Jan. 3 through Jan. 10 Jan 13, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan. 3 – Animal control, First Ave, Mount VernonJan. 3 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonJan. 3 – Medical, 200 blk W. School St, LisbonJan. 3 – Citizen assist, 300 blk business 30, LisbonJan. 3 – Assault, 200 blk W. School St, LisbonJan. 3 – Alarm, 100 blk E. business 30, LisbonJan. 4 – Medical, 200 blk E. business 30, LisbonJan. 4 – Citizen assist, 1500 blk Third St SW, Mount VernonJan. 4 – Suspicious person, Seventh St SE, Mount VernonJan. 5 – Motorist assist, 500 blk 15th Ave SW, Mount VernonJan. 5 – Agency assist – LCSO, Springville Rd, Linn CoJan. 5 – Animal control, 200 blk E. Main St, LisbonJan. 5 – Medical, 100 blk Alexander Ct, LisbonJan. 6 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk W. Main St, LisbonJan. 6 – Motorist assist, Ink Rd, Mount VernonJan. 6 – Citizen assist, 200 blk E. Main St, LisbonJan. 6 – Citizen assist, 200 blk W. School St, LisbonJan. 6 – Motorist assist, Gillette Ln, LisbonJan. 6 – Agency assist- Linn Co, Ink Rd, Mount VernonJan. 6 – Alarm, 300 blk Hwy 1 SE, Mount VernonJan. 6 – Motorist assist, 300 blk E. First Ave, LisbonJan. 6 – Disturbance, 300 blk 13th Ave SW, Mount VernonJan. 6 – Motorist assist, 100 blk E. business 30, LisbonJan. 7 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonJan. 7 – Medical, 200 blk N Walnut St, LisbonJan. 8 – Motorist assist, 100 blk E. business 30, LisbonJan. 8 – Agency assist – LCSO, W. Mt. Vernon Rd, Mount VernonJan. 8 – Medical, 200 blk business 30, Mount VernonJan. 9 – Agency assist- Cedar Co, accident, Cedar CoJan. 9 – Motorist assist, First St E, Mount VernonJan. 10 – Citizen assist, 400 blk Third Ave NW, LisbonJan. 10 – Medical, 800 blk Shade Tree Ct, Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoone resigns as chamber director: Tension with city officials citedThis week's Athletes of the Week are...Anamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Winter sportsAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Spring sportsFaçade project showing progress for 2021 and beyondAxe-cade opens doors downtownAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Summer sportsSledding Hill in uptown MV popular destination this weekARTS - Bijou Movie Theater crew weathers pandemic, looking forward to movies aheadMount Vernon approves new voting district boundaries Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.