Jan. 3 – Animal control, First Ave, Mount Vernon

Jan. 3 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 3 – Medical, 200 blk W. School St, Lisbon

Jan. 3 – Citizen assist, 300 blk business 30, Lisbon

Jan. 3 – Assault, 200 blk W. School St, Lisbon

Jan. 3 – Alarm, 100 blk E. business 30, Lisbon

Jan. 4 – Medical, 200 blk E. business 30, Lisbon

Jan. 4 – Citizen assist, 1500 blk Third St SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 4 – Suspicious person, Seventh St SE, Mount Vernon

Jan. 5 – Motorist assist, 500 blk 15th Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 5 – Agency assist – LCSO, Springville Rd, Linn Co

Jan. 5 – Animal control, 200 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

Jan. 5 – Medical, 100 blk Alexander Ct, Lisbon

Jan. 6 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk W. Main St, Lisbon

Jan. 6 – Motorist assist, Ink Rd, Mount Vernon

Jan. 6 – Citizen assist, 200 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

Jan. 6 – Citizen assist, 200 blk W. School St, Lisbon

Jan. 6 – Motorist assist, Gillette Ln, Lisbon

Jan. 6 – Agency assist- Linn Co, Ink Rd, Mount Vernon

Jan. 6 – Alarm, 300 blk Hwy 1 SE, Mount Vernon

Jan. 6 – Motorist assist, 300 blk E. First Ave, Lisbon

Jan. 6 – Disturbance, 300 blk 13th Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 6 – Motorist assist, 100 blk E. business 30, Lisbon

Jan. 7 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

Jan. 7 – Medical, 200 blk N Walnut St, Lisbon

Jan. 8 – Motorist assist, 100 blk E. business 30, Lisbon

Jan. 8 – Agency assist – LCSO, W. Mt. Vernon Rd, Mount Vernon

Jan. 8 – Medical, 200 blk business 30, Mount Vernon

Jan. 9 – Agency assist- Cedar Co, accident, Cedar Co

Jan. 9 – Motorist assist, First St E, Mount Vernon

Jan. 10 – Citizen assist, 400 blk Third Ave NW, Lisbon

Jan. 10 – Medical, 800 blk Shade Tree Ct, Lisbon

Recommended for you