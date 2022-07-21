Police log July 11 through July 17 Jul 21, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 11 – Car unlock, 300 blk Business 30 SW, Mount VernonJuly 11 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk First St NE, Mount VernonJuly 11 – Noise disturbance, 300 blk N. Washington St, LisbonJuly 11 – Theft of vehicle, 300 blk N. Washington St, LisbonJuly 12 – Welfare check, 300 blk E. Main St, LisbonJuly 12 – Welfare check, 300 blk W. First St, Mount VernonJuly 13 – Hit and run, 100 blk W. Main St, LisbonJuly 13 – Agency assist- water rescue, Kepler Dr, Mount VernonJuly 14 – Disturbance, 500 blk W. Market St, LisbonJuly 14 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount VernonJuly 14 – Medical, 100 blk Lincoln Dr, Mount VernonJuly 14 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJuly 14 – Fraud, 400 blk Second St SW, Mount VernonJuly 14 – Agency assist – traffic stop, Hwy 1, Linn CoJuly 14 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJuly 15 – Citizen assist, 300 blk Grant Ave Circle, LisbonJuly 15 – Welfare check, 400 blk Scobey Rd, Mount VernonJuly 15 – Citizen assist, 100 blk Candlestick Dr NE, Mount VernonJuly 17 – Welfare check, 700 blk Meadow Lane Ct, Mount VernonJuly 17 – Medical, 300 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCarl FrederickDelivering emergency services fasterBeef Days is this weekend!Next cowgirl queens crownedAnamosa swim team: Bringing home the hardwarePageant held for Great Jones County Fair queenBetween the lines: Reasons to be very proudFirst responders searching for youth in drowning incident at PalisadesMount Vernon Lisbon Community Theatre presents The Drowsy ChaperoneATV/UTV supporters celebrate new law Images Videos