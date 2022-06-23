June 13 – Animal control, 200 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

June 13 – Animal control, 700 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

June 13 – Medical, Alexander Ave, Lisbon

June 14 – Car accident, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

June 14 – Alarm, 500 blk Third Ave NW, Mount Vernon

June 14 – Disturbance, 300 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

June 14 – Car accident, Sutliff Rd, Lisbon

June 15 – Noise disturbance, 1400 blk business 30, Mount Vernon

June 15 – Medical, 1100 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

June 15 – Warrant, 200 blk W First St, Mount Vernon

June 16 – Citizen assist, 400 blk Third St SW, Mount Vernon

June 16 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

June 16 – Medical, 500 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

June 16 – Welfare check, 700 blk Sixth Ave NW, Mount Vernon

June 16 – Car accident, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

June 16 – Car unlock, 200 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

June 17 – Alarm, 100 blk E First St, Mount Vernon

June 17 – Medical, 400 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

June 17 – Public assist, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

June 17 – Car unlock, 100 blk S. Monroe St, Lisbon

June 18 – Suspicious vehicle, Seventh St SE, Mount Vernon

June 18 – Fireworks, 1225 First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

June 18 – Alarm, 500 blk First St SE, Mount Vernon

June 19 – Suspicious vehicle, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

June 19 – Noise disturbance, 300 blk N. Jackson St, Lisbon

June 19 – Medical, 200 blk E business 30, Lisbon

June 20 – Animal control, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

June 20 – Sisturbance, 100 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

Recommended for you