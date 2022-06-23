Police log June 13 through June 20 Jun 23, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June 13 – Animal control, 200 blk E. Market St, LisbonJune 13 – Animal control, 700 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJune 13 – Medical, Alexander Ave, LisbonJune 14 – Car accident, Hwy 1, Mount VernonJune 14 – Alarm, 500 blk Third Ave NW, Mount VernonJune 14 – Disturbance, 300 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJune 14 – Car accident, Sutliff Rd, LisbonJune 15 – Noise disturbance, 1400 blk business 30, Mount VernonJune 15 – Medical, 1100 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonJune 15 – Warrant, 200 blk W First St, Mount VernonJune 16 – Citizen assist, 400 blk Third St SW, Mount VernonJune 16 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount VernonJune 16 – Medical, 500 blk business 30 SW, Mount VernonJune 16 – Welfare check, 700 blk Sixth Ave NW, Mount VernonJune 16 – Car accident, Hwy 1, Mount VernonJune 16 – Car unlock, 200 blk business 30 SW, Mount VernonJune 17 – Alarm, 100 blk E First St, Mount VernonJune 17 – Medical, 400 blk business 30 SW, Mount VernonJune 17 – Public assist, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount VernonJune 17 – Car unlock, 100 blk S. Monroe St, LisbonJune 18 – Suspicious vehicle, Seventh St SE, Mount VernonJune 18 – Fireworks, 1225 First Ave NW, Mount VernonJune 18 – Alarm, 500 blk First St SE, Mount VernonJune 19 – Suspicious vehicle, 200 blk School St, LisbonJune 19 – Noise disturbance, 300 blk N. Jackson St, LisbonJune 19 – Medical, 200 blk E business 30, LisbonJune 20 – Animal control, Hwy 30, Mount VernonJune 20 – Sisturbance, 100 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliBack in BusinessUniversity of Iowa men's basketball: Murray twins have Anamosa tiesAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babySpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersAnamosa baseball: Sending the big crowd home happyMusic on Main concerts begin June 1Starlighters brings ‘Camelot’ to lifeFun, challenges, and trophiesInvestigatory audit requested for student activities funds at Lisbon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.