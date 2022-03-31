Police Log March 21 through March 28 Mar 31, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 21 – Accident, S. Walnut St, LisbonMarch 21 – Burglary, 900 blk business 30, LisbonMarch 21 – Suspicious person, 100 blk Hwy 1 S, Mount VernonMarch 21 – Disturbance, 100 blk W. First St, Mount VernonMarch 21 – Welfare check, 500 blk EighthSt NW, Mount VernonMarch 22 – Hit and run, 700 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonMarch 22 – Criminal mischief, 100 blk Business 30, LisbonMarch 22 – Burglary, 700 blk 16th St Ct, Mount VernonMarch 22 – Suspicious vehicle, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonMarch 23 – Theft, 200 blk Second Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 24 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, LisbonMarch 24 – Theft, 900 blk Business 30, LisbonMarch 24 – Animal control, First St W, Mount VernonMarch 24 – Golf cart inspection, 1100 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonMarch 24 – Civil issue, 600 blk S. Washington St, LisbonMarch 24 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, LisbonMarch 24 – Agency assist – accident, Linn CoMarch 25 – Motorist assist, Fourth Ave SW, Mount VernonMarch 25 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonMarch 26 – Medical, 100 blk Lincoln Dr, Mount VernonMarch 26 – Public assist, 200 blk W. First St. Mount VernonMarch 26 – Possession of drug paraphernalia, 600 blk First St SW. Mount VernonMarch 27 – Car unlock, 300 blk Business 30 SW, Mount VernonMarch 28 – Agency assist- medical, Linn Co Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMinnesota State University women's basketball: Living the hoop dreamHanna named Anamosa superintendentJulia Hibbing joins Mount Vernon Eye ClinicAnamosa girls track and field: Getting things figured outAnamosa boys track and field: Taking flight yet againMidland approves school calendar: Four-day student week not selectedLisbon presents “The Music Man”Midland girls basketball wrap-up: Taking a big step forwardLocal trivia teams win big at Alburnett Lions Trivia NightSolon Beef Days invites artists to design the 2022 t-shirt Images Videos