March 21 – Accident, S. Walnut St, Lisbon

March 21 – Burglary, 900 blk business 30, Lisbon

March 21 – Suspicious person, 100 blk Hwy 1 S, Mount Vernon

March 21 – Disturbance, 100 blk W. First St, Mount Vernon

March 21 – Welfare check, 500 blk EighthSt NW, Mount Vernon

March 22 – Hit and run, 700 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

March 22 – Criminal mischief, 100 blk Business 30, Lisbon

March 22 – Burglary, 700 blk 16th St Ct, Mount Vernon

March 22 – Suspicious vehicle, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

March 23 – Theft, 200 blk Second Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 24 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, Lisbon

March 24 – Theft, 900 blk Business 30, Lisbon

March 24 – Animal control, First St W, Mount Vernon

March 24 – Golf cart inspection, 1100 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

March 24 – Civil issue, 600 blk S. Washington St, Lisbon

March 24 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, Lisbon

March 24 – Agency assist – accident, Linn Co

March 25 – Motorist assist, Fourth Ave SW, Mount Vernon

March 25 – Citizen assist, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

March 26 – Medical, 100 blk Lincoln Dr, Mount Vernon

March 26 – Public assist, 200 blk W. First St. Mount Vernon

March 26 – Possession of drug paraphernalia, 600 blk First St SW. Mount Vernon

March 27 – Car unlock, 300 blk Business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

March 28 – Agency assist- medical, Linn Co

Recommended for you