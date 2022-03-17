March 7 – Traffic control, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

March 7 – Medical, 200 blk Virgil Ave SE, Mount Vernon

March 7 – Citizen assist, 100 blk Fourth Ave SW, Mount Vernon

March 7 – Medical, First St E, Mount Vernon

March 7 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, Lisbon

March 8 – Medical, 1400 blk Museum Rd, Mount Vernon

March 8 – Medical, 100 blk Second Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 8 – Citizen assist, 700 blk Meadow Lane Ct, Mount Vernon

March 9 – Disturbance, E. Main St, Lisbon

March 10 – Medical, 200 blk Third St NE, Mount Vernon

March 10 – Medical, Walnut St, Lisbon

March 10 – Citizen assist, 1400 blk Seventh St SW, Mount Vernon

March 10 – Welfare check, 500 blk S. Jackson St, Lisbon

March 10 — Found property, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

March 10 – Agency assist, Hwy 30, Linn Co

March 10 – Welfare check, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 11 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

March 11 – Trespassing, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

March 11 – Medical, 300 blk Hwy 1 SE, Mount Vernon

March 11 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk Business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

March 12 – Violation of no contact order, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

March 13 – Domestic disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 13 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

March 13 – Suspicious vehicle, Green Ridge Rd, Lisbon

March 13 – Welfare check, 900 blk 15th Ave SW, Mount Vernon

March 13 – Citizen assist, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 14 – Medical, 100 blk E. Business 30, Lisbon

