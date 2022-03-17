Police log March 7 through March 14 Mar 17, 2022 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 7 – Traffic control, Hwy 30, Mount VernonMarch 7 – Medical, 200 blk Virgil Ave SE, Mount VernonMarch 7 – Citizen assist, 100 blk Fourth Ave SW, Mount VernonMarch 7 – Medical, First St E, Mount VernonMarch 7 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, LisbonMarch 8 – Medical, 1400 blk Museum Rd, Mount VernonMarch 8 – Medical, 100 blk Second Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 8 – Citizen assist, 700 blk Meadow Lane Ct, Mount VernonMarch 9 – Disturbance, E. Main St, LisbonMarch 10 – Medical, 200 blk Third St NE, Mount VernonMarch 10 – Medical, Walnut St, LisbonMarch 10 – Citizen assist, 1400 blk Seventh St SW, Mount VernonMarch 10 – Welfare check, 500 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonMarch 10 — Found property, 200 blk School St, LisbonMarch 10 – Agency assist, Hwy 30, Linn CoMarch 10 – Welfare check, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 11 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount VernonMarch 11 – Trespassing, 200 blk School St, LisbonMarch 11 – Medical, 300 blk Hwy 1 SE, Mount VernonMarch 11 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk Business 30 SW, Mount VernonMarch 12 – Violation of no contact order, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonMarch 13 – Domestic disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 13 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonMarch 13 – Suspicious vehicle, Green Ridge Rd, LisbonMarch 13 – Welfare check, 900 blk 15th Ave SW, Mount VernonMarch 13 – Citizen assist, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 14 – Medical, 100 blk E. Business 30, Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesElectric snowmobile creates buzzRush finds perfect fit in Anamosa librarySpringville girls basketball - IGCA All-State teams: Wilson consensus All-StaterBonjour discusses calendar feedbackMount Vernon Schools receive STEM BEST H.D. Program awardThree finalists named for Anamosa superintendent searchAnamosa boys track and field: Gaining much-needed experienceJames SoupeneAnamosa/Springville boys basketball - IPSWA All-State teams: Three of the all-time bestCity approves Water’s Edge as pool consultant Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.