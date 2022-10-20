Police log Oct. 10 through Oct. 16 Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 10 – Animal control, 700 blk Second Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 10 – Car unlock, 700 blk First Ave SW, Mount VernonOct. 11 – Motorist assist, Lisbon Blvd, LisbonOct. 11 – Motorist assist, 300 blk Novak Rd, LisbonOct. 11 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk School St, LisbonOct. 11 – Animal control, 1200 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 12 – Medical, 800 blk Summit Ave, Mount VernonOct. 12 – Animal control, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonOct. 12 – Suspicious person, Grant Ave Cir, LisbonOct. 12 – Fraud, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonOct. 12 – Criminal mischief, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 12 – Suspicious person, 700 blk First Ave SW, Mount VernonOct. 13 – Welfare check, 500 blk business 30, Mount VernonOct. 13 – Medical, 200 blk School St, LisbonOct. 14 – Suspicious activity, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 14 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 15 – Motorist assist, 700 blk First Ave SW, Mount VernonOct. 15 – Medical, 100 blk Hilltop Dr, Mount VernonOct. 15 – Juvenile issue, 300 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 16 – Medical, , 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 16 – Medical, , 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 16 – Medical, 900 blk W. Main St, LisbonOct. 16 – Theft, 1200 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 16 – Car unlock, 300 blk business 30, LisbonOct. 16 – Medical, 900 blk W. Main St, LisbonOct. 16 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, LisbonOct. 16 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 16 – Citizen assist, 300 blk business 30, Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorth Linn welcomes new principalFamily turns farmland to meadow pollinator habitatA part of the Boom: Wethington enjoying being a marching HawkeyeAnamosa cross country: New to the elite crowdDOUBLE THE PLEASURE, DOUBLE THE FUNDr. Sara J. IrelandAnamosa football: Say it ain't soHalloween activity times set for MV, LisbonAnamosa volleyball - Class 3A regional quarterfinal: Finishing where it startedTHE PIRATES AND LYNX ARE YOUR 2022 DISTRICT CHAMPIONS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.