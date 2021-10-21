Police Log Oct. 21 Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 11 - Domestic disturbance, 100 blk S Washington St, LisbonOct. 11 - Car accident, First Ave N, Mount VernonOct. 11 - Medical, 600 blk First St W, Mount VernonOct. 12 - Noise complaint, 200 blk W. Market St, LisbonOct. 12 - Warrant, 600 blk N. Washington St, LisbonOct. 13 - Theft, 300 blk Novak Rd, LisbonOct. 13 - Disturbance, S Jackson St, LisbonOct. 13 - Noise complaint, 700 blk Meadow Ln Ct, Mount VernonOct. 13 - Citizen assist, 200 blk W. Main St, LisbonOct. 13 - Missing person (found), Mount - Vernon Lisbon Police Department, Mount VernonOct. 15 - Medical, 1225 blk First Ave N, Mount VernonOct. 15 - Car accident, First St W, Mount VernonOct. 15 - Car unlock, 300 blk business 30, Mount VernonOct. 15 - Agency assist - medical, Cedar CoOct. 16 - Medical, 300 blk E. Main St, LisbonOct. 16 - Agency assist - fire, Old River Rd, Mount VernonOct. 16 - Animal control, Lillian Ln, LisbonOct. 16 - Suspicious person, S Jackson St, LisbonOct. 17 - Suspicious person, 100 blk First St W, Mount VernonOct. 17 - Agency assist, alarm, 1300 blk Timberlake Ct, Mount VernonOct. 17 - Agency assist - suspicious vehicle, 1300 blk W. Mount Vernon Rd, Mount VernonOct. 17 - Theft, 100 blk First St E, Mount VernonOct. 17 - Car accident, First St W, Mount VernonOct. 18 - Suspicious vehicle, Bryant Rd, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDistrict 4 incumbent seeks to defend seatA challenger for the District 3 seatThe changing corners of First StreetSpringville volleyball: Conference champions, againSpringville football: Just can't stop Luke MensterNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentLisbon City Council candidate questionnairesA desire to further improve public education in the districtOIF/OEF Navy vet mounts write-in campaign for Oxford mayorMount Vernon City Council candidates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.