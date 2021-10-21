Oct. 11 - Domestic disturbance, 100 blk S Washington St, Lisbon

Oct. 11 - Car accident, First Ave N, Mount Vernon

Oct. 11 - Medical, 600 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

Oct. 12 - Noise complaint, 200 blk W. Market St, Lisbon

Oct. 12 - Warrant, 600 blk N. Washington St, Lisbon

Oct. 13 - Theft, 300 blk Novak Rd, Lisbon

Oct. 13 - Disturbance, S Jackson St, Lisbon

Oct. 13 - Noise complaint, 700 blk Meadow Ln Ct, Mount Vernon

Oct. 13 - Citizen assist, 200 blk W. Main St, Lisbon

Oct. 13 - Missing person (found), Mount - Vernon Lisbon Police Department, Mount Vernon

Oct. 15 - Medical, 1225 blk First Ave N, Mount Vernon

Oct. 15 - Car accident, First St W, Mount Vernon

Oct. 15 - Car unlock, 300 blk business 30, Mount Vernon

Oct. 15 - Agency assist - medical, Cedar Co

Oct. 16 - Medical, 300 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

Oct. 16 - Agency assist - fire, Old River Rd, Mount Vernon

Oct. 16 - Animal control, Lillian Ln, Lisbon

Oct. 16 - Suspicious person, S Jackson St, Lisbon

Oct. 17 - Suspicious person, 100 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

Oct. 17 - Agency assist, alarm, 1300 blk Timberlake Ct, Mount Vernon

Oct. 17 - Agency assist - suspicious vehicle, 1300 blk W. Mount Vernon Rd, Mount Vernon

Oct. 17 - Theft, 100 blk First St E, Mount Vernon

Oct. 17 - Car accident, First St W, Mount Vernon

Oct. 18 - Suspicious vehicle, Bryant Rd, Mount Vernon

