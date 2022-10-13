Police log Oct. 3 through Oct. 10 Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 3 – Disturbance, 900 blk W. Main St, LisbonOct. 3 – Suspicious person, 300 blk Business 30, LisbonOct. 3 – Found property, 400 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 4 – Disturbance, 300 blk E. First Ave, LisbonOct. 4 – Theft, 900 blk W. Main St, LisbonOct. 4 – Car unlock, 200 blk Second Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 4 – Disturbance, 100 blk N. Iowa St, LisbonOct. 4 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 5 – Accident, 700 blk S. First Ave, Mount VernonOct. 6 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, LisbonOct. 6 – Citizen assist, 300 blk E. First Ave, LisbonOct. 6 – Medical, 100 blk E. Main St, LisbonOct. 7 – Fire, 500 blk B Ave SE, Mount VernonOct. 7 – Criminal mischief, S. Jackson St, LisbonOct. 7 – Car unlock, 900 blk W. Main St, LisbonOct. 7 – Medical, 1800 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonOct. 7 – Agency assist, burglary, Linn CoOct. 8 – Medical, 300 blk W. Main St, LisbonOct. 8 – Animal control, 700 blk Second Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 8 – Criminal mischief, Lisbon Blvd, LisbonOct. 9 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 9 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 9 – Welfare check, 800 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonOct. 9 – Warrant, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonOct. 9 – Harassment, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonOct. 10 – Motorist assist, Hwy 13, Linn County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBetween the lines: Simply an amazing runSpringville volleyball: Check one off the listA local parent is trying to bring FFA to CPUAnamosa football: More than the scoreScotch Grove visioning holds open houseSolon is ‘the hub’ for lacrosse in the CorridorAnamosa cross country: Making cross country historyHighway 1 Marching Band Classic is Tuesday, Oct. 11Halloween activity times set for MV, LisbonRunning for kids Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.