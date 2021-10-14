Police log Oct 4 through Oct 10 Oct 14, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 4 — Hit and run, highway 1 roundabout, Mount VernonOct. 4 — Suspicious vehicle, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonOct. 5 — Agency assist- vehicle in ditch, Hwy 1, Mount VernonOct. 5 — Identity theft, Mount Vernon- Lisbon Police Department, Mount VernonOct. 5 — Medical, 100 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonOct. 5 — Car unlock, 100 blk E. Market St, LisbonOct. 5 — Vehicle in ditch, 200 blk School St, LisbonOct. 5 — Citizen assist, 200 blk Oak Ridge Dr SE, Mount VernonOct. 5 — Theft, Mount Vernon- Lisbon Police Department, Mount VernonOct. 6 — Assault, 200 blk School St, LisbonOct. 6 — Violation of no contact order, 200 blk W. Main St, LisbonOct. 6 — Car accident, 200 blk W. First St, Mount VernonOct. 6 — Car accident, Lisbon Rd, Mount VernonOct. 6 — Medical, 100 blk W. First St, Mount VernonOct. 7 — Assist with juvenile, 200 blk School St, LisbonOct. 7 — Medical, 300 blk N. Washington St, LisbonOct. 7 — Citizen assist, 100 blk Sheridan Ave, LisbonOct. 7 — Disturbance, 500 W. Main St, LisbonOct. 7 — Theft, Mount Vernon- Lisbon Police Department, Mount VernonOct. 7 — Car accident, business 30, Mount VernonOct. 7 — Homecoming parade traffic control, Mount VernonOct. 8 — Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 8 — Theft, 300 blk Virgil Ave, Mount VernonOct. 8 — Agency assist — possession of a controlled substance, Hwy 1, Linn Co.Oct. 8 — Car unlock, 300 blk Third St NW, Mount VernonOct. 9 — Suspicious vehicle, park, Mount VernonOct. 9 — Medical assist, 100 block W. Main Street, LisbonOct. 10 — Welfare check, 400 blk Fourth Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 10 — Noise complaint, 200 blk First Ave SE, Mount VernonOct. 10 — Disturbance, 100 blk N. Iowa St, LisbonOct. 10 — Suspicious person, Second Ave, Mount VernonOct. 10 — Alarm, 200 E. Market St, LisbonOct. 10 — Suspicious activity, 100 blk First St SW, Mount VernonOct. 10 — Agency assist- car accident, Hwy 1, Mount VernonOct. 10 — Agency assist — probation violation, 700 blk Kepler Dr, Mt VernonOct. 10 — Suspicious vehicle, Virgil Ave, Mount VernonOct. 10 — Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount VernonOct. 10 — Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonOct. 10 — Medical, 100 blk Eby St, LisbonOct. 10 — Suspicious activity, 1400 blk Bryant Rd, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCaspers family has record dayMount Vernon Hall of Fame nominees announcedNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentAnamosa football: Thrilling trophy triumphSpringville football: Saving the best for lastJohnson takes pumpkin crown: First Minnesota winner since 2014Semifinalist announced in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship ProgramCCA Foundation’s treasurer seeks at-large seatHurt charged with firearms possessionCandidate list set for Nov. 2 city and school board elections Images Videos