Oct. 4 — Hit and run, highway 1 roundabout, Mount Vernon

Oct. 4 — Suspicious vehicle, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

Oct. 5 — Agency assist- vehicle in ditch, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

Oct. 5 — Identity theft, Mount Vernon- Lisbon Police Department, Mount Vernon

Oct. 5 — Medical, 100 blk S. Jackson St, Lisbon

Oct. 5 — Car unlock, 100 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

Oct. 5 — Vehicle in ditch, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

Oct. 5 — Citizen assist, 200 blk Oak Ridge Dr SE, Mount Vernon

Oct. 5 — Theft, Mount Vernon- Lisbon Police Department, Mount Vernon

Oct. 6 — Assault, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

Oct. 6 — Violation of no contact order, 200 blk W. Main St, Lisbon

Oct. 6 — Car accident, 200 blk W. First St, Mount Vernon

Oct. 6 — Car accident, Lisbon Rd, Mount Vernon

Oct. 6 — Medical, 100 blk W. First St, Mount Vernon

Oct. 7 — Assist with juvenile, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

Oct. 7 — Medical, 300 blk N. Washington St, Lisbon

Oct. 7 — Citizen assist, 100 blk Sheridan Ave, Lisbon

Oct. 7 — Disturbance, 500 W. Main St, Lisbon

Oct. 7 — Theft, Mount Vernon- Lisbon Police Department, Mount Vernon

Oct. 7 — Car accident, business 30, Mount Vernon

Oct. 7 — Homecoming parade traffic control, Mount Vernon

Oct. 8 — Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Oct. 8 — Theft, 300 blk Virgil Ave, Mount Vernon

Oct. 8 — Agency assist — possession of a controlled substance, Hwy 1, Linn Co.

Oct. 8 — Car unlock, 300 blk Third St NW, Mount Vernon

Oct. 9 — Suspicious vehicle, park, Mount Vernon

Oct. 9 — Medical assist, 100 block W. Main Street, Lisbon

Oct. 10 — Welfare check, 400 blk Fourth Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Oct. 10 — Noise complaint, 200 blk First Ave SE, Mount Vernon

Oct. 10 — Disturbance, 100 blk N. Iowa St, Lisbon

Oct. 10 — Suspicious person, Second Ave, Mount Vernon

Oct. 10 — Alarm, 200 E. Market St, Lisbon

Oct. 10 — Suspicious activity, 100 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

Oct. 10 — Agency assist- car accident, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

Oct. 10 — Agency assist — probation violation, 700 blk Kepler Dr, Mt Vernon

Oct. 10 — Suspicious vehicle, Virgil Ave, Mount Vernon

Oct. 10 — Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

Oct. 10 — Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Oct. 10 — Medical, 100 blk Eby St, Lisbon

Oct. 10 — Suspicious activity, 1400 blk Bryant Rd, Mount Vernon

