Sept. 12 – Medical, 600 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 12 – Parking issue, 100 blk S. Jackson St, Lisbon
Sept. 12 – Parking issue, 800 blk First St NW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 12 – Suspicious vehicle, S. Jackson St, Lisbon
Sept. 13 – Alarm, 100 blk First St NW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 13 – Agency assist – assault, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 13 – Juvenile issue, 100 blk E. Main St, Lisbon
Sept. 13 – Parking issue, 800 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 13 – Fraud, 20 blk Sumter Ave, Lisbon
Sept. 13 – Illegal burn, 1560 blk First St W, Mount Vernon
Sept. 13 – Car unlock, 100 blk N. Jackson St, Lisbon
Sept. 13 –Animal control, 300 blk First Ave SW, Lisbon
Sept. 14 – Agency assist – accident, 1300 blk Ink Rd, Mount Vernon
Sept. 14 – Alarm, 100 blk First St NW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 14 – Suspicious package, 900 blk W. Main St, Lisbon
Sept. 14 – Suspicious person, 300 blk Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon
Sept. 14 – Juvenile issue, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 14 – Accident, Springville Rd, Mount Vernon
Sept. 14 – Suspicious person, Bryant Rd, Mount Vernon
Sept. 15 – Theft, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon
Sept. 15 – Found property, 300 blk S. Jackson St, Lisbon
Sept. 15 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 16 – Citizen assist, 300 blk E. First Ave, Lisbon
Sept. 16 – Citizen assist, 400 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 17 – Animal control, 1300 blk Eighth St SW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 17 – Disturbance, 200 blk School St, Lisbon
Sept. 17 – Disturbance, 100 blk E. business 30, Lisbon
Sept. 17 – Harassment, 100 blk N. Iowa St, Lisbon
Sept. 17 – Medical, 100 blk W. Main St, Lisbon
Sept. 17 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 17 – Alarm, 900 blk Walter St, Lisbon
Sept. 18 – Juvenile issue, 1100 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 18 –Medical, 100 blk Seventh St SE, Mount Vernon
Sept. 18 – Medical, 900 blk W. Main St, Lisbon
Sept. 18 – Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon
Sept. 18 – Citizen assist, 1200 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon
Sept. 18 – Disturbance, 900 blk Willow Lane, Lisbon
Sept. 19 – Alarm, 400 blk Third Ave NW, Mount Vernon
