Feb. 7 – Medical, 600 blk First Ave NE, Mount Vernon

Feb. 8 — Medical, 300 blk E Main St, Lisbon

Feb. 8 – Citizen assist, 200 blk A Ave SE, Mount Vernon

Feb. 9 – Suspicious vehicle, 300 blk Business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

Feb. 9 – Found property, 700 blk First Ave S, Mount Vernon

Feb. 9 – Suspicious vehicle, 900 blk Commercial St, Lisbon

Feb. 9 – Agency assist- attempt to locate, Mount Vernon Rd, Mount Vernon

Feb. 10 – Medical, 1200 blk Third St SW, Mount Vernon

Feb. 10 – Welfare check, 100 blk Seventh St SE, Mount Vernon

Feb. 10 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Feb. 11 – Medical, 500 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Feb. 11 – Medical, 100 blk Hwy 1 S, Mount Vernon

Feb. 11 – Theft, 500 blk Scobey Rd, Mount Vernon

Feb. 11 – Abandoned vehicle, 1000 blk N Washington St, Lisbon

Feb. 12 – Suspicious activity, 800 blk business 30, Mount Vernon

Feb. 12 – Medical, 100 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

Feb. 12 – Medical, 100 blk business 30, Lisbon

Feb. 12 – Car unlock, 300 blk Business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

Feb. 13 – Agency assist – robbery, Linn County

Feb. 13 – Medical, 600 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Feb. 13 – Welfare check, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Feb. 14 – Agency assist — medical, 1400 blk Museum Rd, Mount Vernon

