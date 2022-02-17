Police log Feb 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Feb. 7 – Medical, 600 blk First Ave NE, Mount VernonFeb. 8 — Medical, 300 blk E Main St, LisbonFeb. 8 – Citizen assist, 200 blk A Ave SE, Mount VernonFeb. 9 – Suspicious vehicle, 300 blk Business 30 SW, Mount VernonFeb. 9 – Found property, 700 blk First Ave S, Mount VernonFeb. 9 – Suspicious vehicle, 900 blk Commercial St, LisbonFeb. 9 – Agency assist- attempt to locate, Mount Vernon Rd, Mount VernonFeb. 10 – Medical, 1200 blk Third St SW, Mount VernonFeb. 10 – Welfare check, 100 blk Seventh St SE, Mount VernonFeb. 10 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonFeb. 11 – Medical, 500 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount VernonFeb. 11 – Medical, 100 blk Hwy 1 S, Mount VernonFeb. 11 – Theft, 500 blk Scobey Rd, Mount VernonFeb. 11 – Abandoned vehicle, 1000 blk N Washington St, LisbonFeb. 12 – Suspicious activity, 800 blk business 30, Mount VernonFeb. 12 – Medical, 100 blk First St W, Mount VernonFeb. 12 – Medical, 100 blk business 30, LisbonFeb. 12 – Car unlock, 300 blk Business 30 SW, Mount VernonFeb. 13 – Agency assist – robbery, Linn CountyFeb. 13 – Medical, 600 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount VernonFeb. 13 – Welfare check, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonFeb. 14 – Agency assist — medical, 1400 blk Museum Rd, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesByers encourages people to heed heart warnings: Hospital veteran hopes sharing her experience can help communityMidland wrestling: Sending three to districtsSpringville girls basketball: A long time comingSaving livesAnamosa boys wrestling: Getting their state shotATV/UTV bill gaining tractionAnamosa boys basketball: Overcoming numerous challengesRecreation and Relaxation: Pickleball trend growing nationally, locallyLittle Hawks reign on Lightnings’ matAlan Weets announces candidacy for Iowa Legislature in Senate District 41 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.