The City of Mount Vernon will be seeking requests for proposals on a pool feasibility study this winter — the first step in a potentially long process, Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch said.
“We do need to answer if we look at improving the existing pool, or if we look at a combined outdoor and indoor facility,” Nosbisch said. “The city needs to answer what our plans are for the pool before we throw additional thousands of dollars into the pool for another season.”
Repairs made to the pool this past spring entailed city crews having to dig through the concrete basin to get to the pipes. The plans, however, had the pipes three feet away from where city crews were digging, which entailed more concrete disruption to the basin.
The city will be taking requests for proposal from now through Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.
The feasibility study will be looking at evaluating the current and future needs for a new swimming pool in the community, recommendations of where that pool should be and the desired location of that pool, and help the city in identifying any land that may need to be acquired for the project.
The contract for the RFP will be offered in February, with the pool feasibility study slated to begin March 2022.
Mount Vernon city council member Scott Rose said that the city has researched numerous ideas related to the pool, and it would be best to have more solid ideas to help the city make important long-term decisions.