Doggy Dip 2
Buy Now

A dog takes a leap into the swimming pool to chase a tennis ball Tuesday, Sept. 6.

 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

The Mount Vernon Pool went to the dogs Tuesday, Sept. 6, when the annual Doggy Dip was held.

Doggy Dip 3
Buy Now

A group of dogs swim and play at the Mount Vernon Pool Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Dogs were the only ones encouraged to swim in the pool, with their humans their to encourage playing in the water and enjoying a doggy dip.

Doggy Dip 4
Buy Now

Indy splashes his owner at the pool Tuesday, Sept. 6, after finally warming up to the idea of swimming at the pool.
Doggy Dip 1
Buy Now

Recommended for you