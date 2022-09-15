Pool goes to the dogs By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Sep 15, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A dog takes a leap into the swimming pool to chase a tennis ball Tuesday, Sept. 6. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon Pool went to the dogs Tuesday, Sept. 6, when the annual Doggy Dip was held. Buy Now A group of dogs swim and play at the Mount Vernon Pool Tuesday, Sept. 6. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Dogs were the only ones encouraged to swim in the pool, with their humans their to encourage playing in the water and enjoying a doggy dip. Buy Now Indy splashes his owner at the pool Tuesday, Sept. 6, after finally warming up to the idea of swimming at the pool. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo More than 50 K-9s and their humans attended the dip, which is an annual fundraiser for the Nancy Doreen Huffman Dog Park in Mount Vernon. Buy Now Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa passes gym bondFinal delivery: Mount Vernon postmaster retiresSheriff’s office provides first day escortCoggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest HomeOver The Moon is out of this worldBond vote loomsAnamosa football: Learn and move onAnamosa football: Hanging right with No. 2Springville volleyball: Total team effortAnamosa cross country: Committed to getting better Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.