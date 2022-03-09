Parent Education Consortium of Cedar Rapids and the Linn County Extension Iowa State University will be conducting a class at Southeast Linn Community Center in Lisbon.
The classes are offered every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at SELCC March 10 through April 14. Classes offer teaching on topics about how to positively reinforce while providing discipline, and childcare and meals are provided at the seminars free of charge.
The class is targeted to parents of children aged infant to 5-years old, and will provide parents with practical tools for positive solutions for families.
From Parent Education Consortium’s website, “Do you need some practical tools in your parenting toolbox? That’s exactly what you can expect when you attend Positive Solutions for Families. Join us for this free workshop that explores supporting children’s social-emotional development, temperament, discipline and much more.”
Melissa Drzycimski, program coordinator for Parent Education Consortium, said that the classes will run for six weeks, beginning Thursday, March 10.
“Families would ideally attend all six weeks of this class,” Drzycimski said. “We consider attending four out of the six weeks as completion of the course.”
The Parents Education Consortium chose Lisbon because it is a town that has a lot of growing families who may not want to drive all the way to Cedar Rapids or Marion for a parenting support class.
Drzycimski said all parents need to bring is themselves and their children. Childcare and meals will be provided, as well as any materials they may need.
“If people need a ride to class we can provide that, as well as interpretation services if they need a language other than English,” Drzycimski said.
The programs offered are grant funded and offered free of charge to any families or to the host site.