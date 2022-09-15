The Mount Vernon Historic Preservation Commission is looking to review the Ash Park district map.
The commission wants to have a better description of the boundaries of the historic district to know which buildings are within it. There have been new buildings established in the district.
Any update to the district map will include where these new buildings exist, when they were constructed and photos of the newer buildings.
Commission Chair Suzette Astley noted that work of this kind would probably be expensive. Astley is working on a request for proposal to find out what the cost would be, how to establish a new database and whether that database can be easily updated for the commission in the future. Commission member Duane Eash is familiar with firms who do this type of work, and will get estimates of what the cost of work would be before the commission moves forward with the updated map.
Pocket Park
installation discussedThe Commission also discussed the installation for the lattice work at the Hilltop Pocket Park in Mount Vernon. Commission members noticed that when the lattice structure for the park was installed, much of the framework for the lattice was drilled into the bricks of the building, as opposed to the mortar.
Astley discussed the matter with city administrator Chris Nosbisch, and the city will work to make sure future projects that involve brick or masonry will do a better job in using the mortar, as opposed to the brick, so there is minimal damage done to the structures.
Commission member Guy Booth would also be visiting with city attorneys to determine if the city needs building permits in items they construct, and if a certificate of appropriateness would also be needed.
Historic
preservation awardsThe Commission will also hold a presentation of awards Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Mount Vernon Historic Preservation Award Conference. There will be specific awards given in the name of Richard Thomas, Ed Sauter and Leah Rogers, long time members of the Historic Preservation Commission.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center beginning at 10 a.m.