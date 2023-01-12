Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Lisbon United Methodist, by Reverend Josh Swaim. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial: Lisbon Cemetery.
Those unable to attend are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on Priscilla’s Tribute Wall and share your support and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
Priscilla was born Nov. 21, 1935, in Lisbon, the daughter of Leo and Edna (Ward) Hubler. She graduated from Lisbon Community School in 1955. On July 5, 1958, she married James Burnett. Priscilla work for 10 years a Plaza Auto Auction, but will be remembered by most for her 20+ years as a custodian at the Lisbon Community Schools.
She and Jim were very active with the Cyclops American Legion, with Priscilla providing leadership with the Auxiliary. She sold many poppies and planned by events to honor veterans. In her other free time, Priscilla enjoyed cross stitching, reading books and was a huge sports fan. She loved following the local kids, but also enjoyed the Packers, Dodgers and Cubs.
Survivors include her children, Aaron (Sherry) Burnett; Andy (Peggy) Burnett and Anna Miller; grandchildren, Brandon Burnett, Dustin ( Kayla) Burnett, Brittany (Alex Luerkens) Burnett, Melissa Miller, Cabery Miller, Rachel Miller, Jacob Burnett and Jessica (Daniel Housh)Burnett; and great grandchildren, Aundrea, Aleeya, Addison, Ashdyn, Greyson, Lakelynn, Leah, Aspen and Cash.
She is also survived by brothers-in-law, David Burnett and Daniel Burnett, and sister-in-law, Aletta Searan.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; grandchildren, Jamie Burnett and Morgan Miller; half-brother, Chuck; sister-in-law, Grace Burnett; brother-in-law, Jack (Judy) Burnett, infant brother, Gene; and her loving pets, Molly and Toby.
Memorials are suggested to the Lisbon United Methodist Church or Cyclops American Legion Post 109.