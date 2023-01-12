Priscilla Burnett, 87, of Lisbon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Lisbon United Methodist, by Reverend Josh Swaim. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial: Lisbon Cemetery.

Recommended for you