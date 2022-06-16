Mount Vernon 1
A total of 327 ballots were cast in the primary election in Mount Vernon 1, out of a total of 1,691 registered voters.
A total 225 voted in the Democratic party election and 102 in the Republican party race.
In contested races, local voters preferred Michael Franken (153) to Abby Finkenauer (68) or Glenn Hurst (4).
Voters aligned with Joel Miller for secretary of state for 169 votes compared to Eric Van Lancker’s 39 votes.
On the Republican side, Chuck Grassley had the most votes (76) compared to competitor Jim Carlin (24).
On the auditor’s ticket, Mary Ann Hanusa had the most local votes with 42, followed by 37 for Todd Halbur.
For Senate District 42, Charlie McClintock and Colman Silbernagel tied for votes with 34 each, while Justin Wasson had 29. There were 5 undervotes in the contest.
Mount Vernon 2
A total of 169 votes out of 1,791 registered voters cast ballots in the primary in Mount Vernon 2, of which 130 voted in the Democratic primary and 39 in the Republican primary.
In contested votes for the Democratic races, Franken had the most votes for U.S. Senator with 102, compared to 28 for Abby Finkenauer.
Joel Miller was the winner for secretary of state with 104 to Eric Van Lancker’s 20. There were six undervotes in the contest.
For Republican contested races, Grassley received 31 of the votes for U.S. Senator compared to 7 for Carlin.
It was a dead heat in the auditor race, with Halbur and Hanusa each receiving 15 votes. There were nine undervotes in the contest.
For Senate District 42, McClintock had the most votes with 14, followed by Wasson with 13 and Silbernagel with 10.
Franklin Township
For Franklin Township, there were 286 ballots cast in the primaries out of a total of 2,219 votes cast, with 144 voting in the Democratic primary and 142 in the Republican primary.
In contested races in the Democratic primary, Franken had 71 votes for U.S. Senator to Finkenauer’s 67.
Miller had 122 votes compared to Van Lancker’s 14 votes for secretary of state.
In the Republican contested races, Grassley had 107 compared to Carlin’s 35.
In the auditor race, Halbur had 69 votes compared to Hanusa’s 47.
For Senate District 42, McClintock had 68, Silbernagel 35 and Wasson 23.
Statewide
When it came to entire statewide results, Michael Franken was the democratic choice, with 86,505 votes overall, compared to 62,560 for Finkenauer and 7,565 for Hurst.
In the Democrat candidate secretary of state race, Miller was the clear winner with 98,021 compared to Van Lancker’s 38,634.
In the Republican races, Grassley was the clear winner for U.S. Senate with 143,623 compared to Carlin’s 51,883.
In the auditor’s race, Halbur took the win with 83,952 votes compared to Hanusa’s 80,019.
In Senate District 42, Silbernagel was ahead by two votes with 1,514 to McClintock’s 1,512 total votes in the race. Wasson received 698 votes statewide.