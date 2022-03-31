Editor’s note — The wrong photo and story ran for UnityPoint Clinic and Family Medicine in the 2022 Progress section and pages. The editor apologizes for the error.
Family Care for all Ages at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Mount Vernon
Throughout the pandemic, health care has taken a back seat for some people. UnityPoint Health Family Medicine in Mount Vernon offers the following checklist for getting back to a healthy lifestyle.
Schedule Needed AppointmentsImportant for both kids and adults, annual visits allow your provider to detect any health concerns that may cause problems down the road and keep you up-to-date on vaccinations. They are especially important to check for kids’ growth and development milestones, including emotional wellbeing. It’s never too early to schedule a well-child visit.
Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine or BoosterIf you haven’t already received your COVID-19 vaccination, please consider stepping up to get the shot and a booster to protect yourself and others. Be sure to check the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at cdc.gov/coronavirus for age recommendations/eligibility and frequently asked questions. Both Pfizer and Moderna have received full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for ages 16+, and 18+ respectively.
Have a Family ChatMental health is equally important as physical health, so schedule family talk time to check in with your loved ones. If someone is struggling, your primary care provider can help coordinate a mental health visit if needed.
Explore the OutdoorsFresh air and exercise can boost your mood! During nice weather, consider visiting a new park or different bike trail. Even during colder weather, try a new activity such as snowshoeing or take the family to a nearby sledding hill.
For more information about living a healthy lifestyle or to schedule a wellness visit, contact UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Mount Vernon at (319) 895-8841.
UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Mount Vernon is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 8a.m. to 5p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.