More than 170 meals were served at Lisbon Schools Thursday, Dec. 9, as part of the Project 60 meal served by members of the Lisbon Student Council.

Project 60 - Dessert table
Buy Now

Alissa Gaiser, Grace Kern and Jaime McFarlane work at organizing desserts at the dessert table Thursday, Dec. 9, at Project 60.

J’Nee Reade, serving as adult advisor for the Lisbon Student Council, said the students have been ready for Project 60 to return again this year.

Project 60 - Faith Miller
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Faith Miller played piano solos to start the Project 60 event in Lisbon Schools Thursday, Dec. 9.
Project 60 - Meal served
Buy Now

Allison Silver hands off a meal to an attendee at the Project 60 dinner Thursday, Dec. 9.
Project 60 - Santa Claus
Buy Now

Jolly Old St. Nick made an appearance at Project 60 Thursday, Dec. 9, (although he looked an awful lot like senior Justin Miksch).

“In years past, I’ve trickled by during the school year to see what was going on, but this was my first year of seeing all the work that goes on behind the scenes to prepare for the event,” Reade said. “We have 45 students on the Lisbon Student Council, and they’ve all worked together with their subcommittees to get things ready for the day.”

All told, Reade said more than 160 meals were on the schedule – 95 in person, and another 76 meals that were to be delivered to people in their vehicles.

Project 60 - Serving coffee
Buy Now

Kennedy Baxa and Addy Happel help prepare a cup of coffee for a participant at Project 60 Thursday, Dec. 9.
Project 60 - Serving Line
Buy Now

Those outdoor meals required a joint effort between students preparing meals inside transporting to-go kits in a warmer and a crew outside who would collect how many meals were needed to feed the drive-through crowd and then bring those back to vehicles.

Project 60 - meals delivered to car
Buy Now

A Lisbon student hands off two meals to a participant in the drive-through menu.

Menu this year included ham, potatoes, stuffing, gravy, corn, applesauce and a choice of dessert.

Project 60 choir
Buy Now

Members of the Lisbon High School choir perform at the Project 60 meal Thursday, Dec. 8, in Lisbon.

Those in person were also able to hear performances from Faith Miller on the piano, the Lisbon High School choir, the Lisbon Elementary choir and Lisbon High School band students, and select quartets and instrumentals from members of the band.

Project 60 - Lisbon band trio
Buy Now

Lisbon band director Joseph arch, fifth grader Klayton Kahl and junior Gavin Reinken perform a trio piece at Project 60 Thursday, Dec. 9.
Project 60 quartet band
Buy Now

Junior John Broulik, ninth grader Chris Ricke, junior Gavin Reinken and band director Joseph Arch play a quartet during Project 60 Thursday, Dec. 9.

The afternoon concluded with an hour of Bingo and further socialization for the over-60 crowd.

Project 60 - Dessert cart served
Buy Now

Jamie McFarlane delivers one of the desserts from a dessert cart to a member of the community as part of the Project 60 event Thursday, Dec. 9.
Project 60 - Elementary choir
Buy Now

The elementary choir under the direction of Meejin Kramer performed at the Project 60 event Thursday, Dec. 9.
Project 60 - Serving line
Buy Now

Students prepare some of the meals for the meals to go in Lisbon Thursday, Dec. 9, as part of Project 60.

“It’s really been fun to see how these students are excited for this chance to interact with the senior citizens in our community,” Reade said.

Recommended for you