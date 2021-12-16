More than 170 meals were served at Lisbon Schools Thursday, Dec. 9, as part of the Project 60 meal served by members of the Lisbon Student Council.
J’Nee Reade, serving as adult advisor for the Lisbon Student Council, said the students have been ready for Project 60 to return again this year.
“In years past, I’ve trickled by during the school year to see what was going on, but this was my first year of seeing all the work that goes on behind the scenes to prepare for the event,” Reade said. “We have 45 students on the Lisbon Student Council, and they’ve all worked together with their subcommittees to get things ready for the day.”
All told, Reade said more than 160 meals were on the schedule – 95 in person, and another 76 meals that were to be delivered to people in their vehicles.
Those outdoor meals required a joint effort between students preparing meals inside transporting to-go kits in a warmer and a crew outside who would collect how many meals were needed to feed the drive-through crowd and then bring those back to vehicles.
Menu this year included ham, potatoes, stuffing, gravy, corn, applesauce and a choice of dessert.
Those in person were also able to hear performances from Faith Miller on the piano, the Lisbon High School choir, the Lisbon Elementary choir and Lisbon High School band students, and select quartets and instrumentals from members of the band.
The afternoon concluded with an hour of Bingo and further socialization for the over-60 crowd.
“It’s really been fun to see how these students are excited for this chance to interact with the senior citizens in our community,” Reade said.