For the Friends of the Lisbon Public Library and their participation in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, it has been a whirlwind year.

The Lisbon affiliate program has 90 children participating, with 11 children who have graduated from the Imagination Library in 2022. These 101 kids represent more than half of the last census count of Lisbon’s children aged infant to 5-years-old. That’s 101 kids who have received books every month, since enrolling in the program, of age-appropriate material for them to read.

Friends of Lisbon Public Library
The Friends of the Lisbon Public Library group includes Karen Kladivo, Michelle Platt, Tyler Owen, Diane McAfee, Becky Bunting, Carol Daly, John Bardsley and Cindy Turner. the group has been running the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library project in the community of Lisbon.

