Lisbon has set a public hearing for Wednesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. for the district’s plan to borrow from the SAVE dollars to help fund an addition to the school for the new industrial arts classroom and other improvements.
The district is looking to borrow up to $5.085 million for the project. With the hearing July 13, the bonds for any projects could be sold in August, allowing the district to start on some of the improvements slated in this project.
Following the public hearing, a petition can force the issue to a vote if the petition returns with enough signatures within two weeks.
The board is holding a work session Wednesday, June 15, to finalize details on the proposed project with Emergent Architecture.
Lisbon school board member Allan Mallie noted at the last work session with Emergent, the board created more questions on the project, and he is hopeful June’s work session will get the board on path to completing the project.
The board took action on one of the improvements delayed from the previous bond issue – the purchase of bleacher seating for the Lisbon auditorium.
The bleachers come at a price-tag of $83,000.
Due to supply chain delays, even purchasing the bleachers this summer, the soonest the bleachers could be installed is January 2023.
The new bleachers will bring seating capacity in the auditorium up to 509, with 390 seats on the first floor and 190 seats in the new bleachers.
Mallie hoped by purchasing the bleachers now, they will have them installed in time for the spring musical.