The City of Lisbon Public Works department will be purchasing a GPS unit for $18,673.95.

Public works director Travis Bagby said the purchase has been something the city has budgeted for the past four years, but because of unexpected expenses have not been able to purchase.

Bagby said that the GPS tool will be used to find, label and locate accesses to all the water mains and shut offs in the City of Lisbon.

“That will help future employees be able to locate these shutoffs in the case of an emergency,” Bagby said.

One of the things it will help with is locating the shutoffs or manholes in the middle of winter.

“There are manholes we can find easily in the middle of summer, but in the dead of winter when there’s six or more inches of snow all over the ground, it gets harder to find them,” Bagby said.

The purchase includes training for the new equipment, and Bagby said workers with V & K Engineering are also knowledgeable on the devices, which will help the city use theirs.

The public works department will also use it to help locate items in the Lisbon cemetery.

Recommended for you