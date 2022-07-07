Public works purchasing GPS unit By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Jul 7, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Lisbon Public Works department will be purchasing a GPS unit for $18,673.95.Public works director Travis Bagby said the purchase has been something the city has budgeted for the past four years, but because of unexpected expenses have not been able to purchase.Bagby said that the GPS tool will be used to find, label and locate accesses to all the water mains and shut offs in the City of Lisbon.“That will help future employees be able to locate these shutoffs in the case of an emergency,” Bagby said.One of the things it will help with is locating the shutoffs or manholes in the middle of winter.“There are manholes we can find easily in the middle of summer, but in the dead of winter when there’s six or more inches of snow all over the ground, it gets harder to find them,” Bagby said.The purchase includes training for the new equipment, and Bagby said workers with V & K Engineering are also knowledgeable on the devices, which will help the city use theirs.The public works department will also use it to help locate items in the Lisbon cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHocking discusses small-school appeal: Retiring superintendent reflects on careerFireworks allowed in Solon, for a brief periodFourth of July activitiesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliATV/UTV supporters celebrate new lawSpringville softball: Playing right with No. 1Anamosa baseball: North division champs!Coin flip decides grant recipientsAnamosa softball: Working some serious overtimeAnamosa starting Citizens’ Fire Academy: Department hopes to educate, inspire interest in joining department Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.