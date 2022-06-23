Three Mount Vernon elementary school library books that some parents had requested be removed from the school’s guidance curriculum will remain part of it.
The books are My Princess Boy, Red: A Crayon Story, and Jacob’s Dress.
The school board voted 6-1 at its June 13 meeting to retain them.
Voting in favor of retaining the books were school board president Nannette Gunn and board members Jeremy Kunz, Lance Schoff, Rick Elliott, Lori Merlak and Bill Thomsen.
Board member Denise Brannaman voted against keeping the books in the curriculum.
Discussion
Approximately 35 members of the public attended the meeting.
Thirteen of them spoke about the elementary guidance curriculum during a public comment period at the beginning of the meeting.
One parent spoke in favor of removing the contested books from the curriculum. She said the three books are on sensitive issues, such as gender identity—including a boy wearing a dress—that parents may feel should be taught at home.
Books for elementary students should be on less sensitive topics and not focus specifically on identity, the parent said. “Just teach kids the basics, such as ‘Be kind.’”
Twelve parents, students, teachers and residents spoke in favor of keeping the three books in the curriculum.
One mother of a middle school child said the curriculum that includes the three contested books began when her child was in kindergarten, and her child came out last year and wasn’t bullied. “We know this curriculum supportive of LGBTQ youth is helpful to them and decreases suicide,” she said.
The mother added that she has read all the contested books and knows “they’re fairly benign.” “Gender comes up all the time everywhere,” she said. “Having a sliver of knowledge about differences helps them (students) understand when they meet a kid with those differences.”
Another mother said she wants “inclusive curriculum for our children.” She encouraged parents to opt out if they’re concerned about it. “Teaching our kids to love and accept one another is important,” she said. “Give kids credit—they can accept differences and love. This curriculum shows kids they are accepted as they are.”
Three teachers spoke in support of the elementary curriculum. All said they provide alternate activities for any students who are opted out of the curriculum.
High school English teacher Jo Ann Gage said she wants Mount Vernon kids to “grow up accepting others.” She noted that parents say their kids aren’t ready for these topics, but she’s seen a number of controversial books read during her teaching career, beginning with Harry Potter dealing with witchcraft when she began teaching about 20 years ago.
“Parents have the right to remove their kids from whatever they think is a problem,” Gage said. “But please keep my child in the curriculum because I want them to learn to love all people and be accepting.”
Social studies teacher Maggie Willems said the three stories being questioned “inform about gender, the uniqueness of each being, and help kids to feel accepted by seeing the diverse characters.”
She noted that teachers follow research and best practices as well as Iowa guidelines, and teaching about love and acceptance of all is not about teaching sex. Everyone can opt out of any lesson, she said, and she provides alternative options for those who want them.
Chronology of the challenge and decision
In April 2022, some parents requested the three books in question be reconsidered as part of the elementary curriculum.
Washington Elementary School principal Kate Stanton then oversaw a committee that reviewed and discussed that challenge to the materials.
After the review, Stanton completed a report that recommended keeping the materials in the curriculum.
Batenhorst did his own separate review of the books and came to the same conclusion.
The decision of the committee was then appealed to the school board, which is the last arbiter of whether the materials should be accepted or denied.
The board addressed the appeal at the June 13 school board meeting.
After discussion at the meeting, the school board voted to deny the appeal to using the contested books in the curriculum.