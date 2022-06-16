You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
“Imagine” – John Lennon
Late life career change can be like jumping off the diving board before checking for water!
Who embraces such uncertainty?
Two Mount Vernon residents took such a leap.
Well into second careers, for decades each held distinguished career positions.
Consider their process for such radical change!
For 28 years Lyle Lichty was Cornell College’s Professor of Physics, teaching over 2,500 students. “I thought I would retire in my 70s,” Lichty mused.
“My biggest factor to change was job satisfaction. I wanted to help students and the institution,” Lichty noted. “I figured I could best help by leaving Cornell, thus allowing the college’s engineering program to grow.”
Upon giving notice of impending retirement, Lichty did his research. “I looked on-line for a quality tree care company,” Lichty explained. He found Total Tree Care of Iowa City. “The owner has a long, good history with tree appreciation.”
After a three-day trial, Lichty knew he fit the work. Now, five years later, he’s lithely climbing or aloft in lifts, professionally tending to trees with loving care, seeing Iowa from the literal bird’s eye view.
“It was still a leap. My body held out. The co-workers seemed fun to work with,” the athletic Lichty furthered. “They didn’t find me! I totally found them.”
Tom Wieseler, fresh out of Creighton University with a Management Marketing degree, joined the food service industry. For the next 43 years he was Food Service Director for the SAGA/Marriott/Sodexo companies, which included stints at Cornell and Coe Colleges.
On average, Wieseler oversaw 30 full-time and 100 student workers.
Four decades ago, an opening at Cornell attracted Wieseler. “Moving to Mount Vernon was a risk. I accepted the position without my wife first seeing the town. I expected a commitment of 4–6 years here. Then we decided this was the place to raise our kids,” Wieseler explained.
That decision not only changed their lives, but also gifted the community. Tom went on to serve on the school board, city council and now as mayor. His wife Vicki was an administrative mainstay in the school system.
Tom wasn’t necessarily looking for another career. A chance conversation with Mount Vernon Bank and Trust president Dave Ryan led to Wieseler’s next stop: being a bank teller.
“I still had some juice in my legs. I wanted to do something that didn’t involve food, work for a reputable organization, and which didn’t involve traveling,” Wieseler added, citing the stress of 94 work-related nights spent in motels in one year.
The bank job found him.
Both men offered advice to those seeking career change.
Lichty, ever the professor, added “research helps. I’d imagine myself doing many different jobs. I’d get on forums to research and hear talk about them.”
“To anyone thinking of quitting a job, I’d say ‘you have nothing to lose. Go ahead, try it!’ There’s value to work, value to fill a need in society,” Wieseler diplomatically concluded. “I don’t miss my past status. I am very fine with where I am.”
Lichty doesn’t get chided by co-workers who know about his PhD from Iowa State University. “I do get teased for my Puritan language,” Lichty explained, “though I’ve become a little more salty on the job. I’m still Puritanical.”
