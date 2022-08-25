The streets may have had a slight dash of rain Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop 46 runners and walkers participating in the Sauerkraut Days 5K Saturday, Aug. 20.

5K start
Runners and walkers take off from the starting line Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Sauerkraut Days 5K.

Thatcher Krob, 23, was the fastest overall finisher, with a time of 17:13.

Mens finisher
Women's first place finisher
Becca Mallon crosses the finish line in the Sauerkraut Days 5K Saturday, Aug. 20.
5K Walkers finish
Eliza Moehlman, Carly Long, Logan Anderson and Brynnley Patterson finish walking in the 5K Saturday morning.

