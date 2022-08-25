Rain can't stop Sauerkraut Days 5K By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Aug 25, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The streets may have had a slight dash of rain Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop 46 runners and walkers participating in the Sauerkraut Days 5K Saturday, Aug. 20. Buy Now Runners and walkers take off from the starting line Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Sauerkraut Days 5K. Nathan Countryman | Staff photos Thatcher Krob, 23, was the fastest overall finisher, with a time of 17:13. Buy Now Thatcher Krob was the top fastest finisher and fastest male in the race Saturday, Aug. 20. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Becca Mallon, 28, was the fastest overall female finisher, with a time of 18:54. Buy Now Becca Mallon crosses the finish line in the Sauerkraut Days 5K Saturday, Aug. 20. Nathan Countryman | Staff photos Wesley Sadler and Dawson Scheil were among the top three finishers, with times of 18:16 and 18:26.Edith Dawson was the fastest juvenile female finisher, with a time of 22:43. Buy Now Eliza Moehlman, Carly Long, Logan Anderson and Brynnley Patterson finish walking in the 5K Saturday morning. Nathan Countryman | Staff photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSpringville volleyball preview: Going for four in a rowSupervisors close Landis Road bridgeFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Streak stretches to nineMathieux Rehnke graduates from Air Force trainingWapsi Country Club women's golf: Wapsi adds to Anamosa dominance at WEIGACornell alum, former Mount Vernon resident donates kidney to strangerLocal business finds niche in candy offeringsSt. Patrick School biosMidland football: Don't mess with Mother NatureSexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coach Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.