Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch will get a 7.5 percent raise, following action from the city council.
Mount Vernon mayor Jamie Hampton proposed a 7.5 percent increase this year for Chris Nosbisch’s salary to be effective this fiscal year. The 7.5 increase to Nosbisch’s salary would bring the amount to $111,705.40 in the coming fiscal year.
After the pandemic year and the derecho, Hampton felt the raise was warranted.
“It’s a way to recognize the work Chris has done that has gone above and beyond what was expected in this position,” Hampton said. “I think it shows appreciation for the hard work and leadership Chris has shown as city administrator, and this is well overdue.”
The raise is needed to keep Mount Vernon competitive in the marketplace, Mount Vernon city council member and personnel committee member Tom Wieseler said.
Hiring Nosbisch as administrator is one of the best decisions the city made, Mount Vernon city council member Scott Rose said.
“When people ask me what’s going on with the city, I’m able to point out that the staff in this city makes everything easier,” Rose said. “That allows as a council to focus on bigger picture items and not worry about the day to day operations of the city. That’s a reflection of Chris’s job.”
Mount Vernon city council member Stephanie West remembers seeing Nosbisch working alongside city crews in clean-up efforts, which showed the type of leader he is.
The council also approved salary raises for city employees during its meeting Monday, June 8. For non-union staff, that meant salary increases of 2.5 percent, similar to pay increases for union staff members. In past years, the city administrator received the same raise as other non-union staff.
Salaries for the Parks and Recreation department and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon police chief’s salary were set earlier in the year.
In public works, salary for Eldon Downs will go to 80,365.64 a year and Alex Volkov to $80,361.77.
For administration, Sue Ripke’s salary will go to $81,430.40, Joe Jennison’s to $52,789 and Laura Eckles to $39,975.
For the fire department, Nathan Goodlove’s salary will go to $16,429.73, Derek Boren’s to $5,265.94 and Jacob Buster to $1,053.19.
Parks and recreation salaries set for $73,121.36 for Matt Siders, $54,000 for Sarah Boots and $41,000 for Katey Forrest.
Police chief Doug Shannon’s salary is set at $92,627.35.