Cornell's women's soccer team picked up a needed win against an opportune opponent Saturday afternoon on its home turf.
Kylie Hard and Maddalin Doran netted second-half goals and lifted the Rams to a 2-0 Bremner Cup victory over Coe. The win gives Cornell a 3-1 lead in the 2021-22 Bremner Cup All-Sport Series through four fall competitions.
The Rams (2-4) dominated their Linn County rival (1-5-1) from the onset, holding a decisive 23-4 advantage in total shots en route to their second shutout win of the season.
Despite Cornell's control of the match, the teams went into the halftime break scoreless. The Rams broke into the scoring column one minute into the second half on Hard's first collegiate goal off a nice feed from Sam O'Brien, making it 1-0.
Doran found the back of the net for an insurance goal in the 72nd minute, her first tally of the season. Senior Marina Mayorga delivered the assist that put the Rams ahead 2-0.
Elise Thomason-Larsen earned the victory in goal, notching four saves in 85 minutes. Eva Todd came on to finish the shutout at keeper for the Rams.
O'Brien paced Cornell's attack with seven shots, three on goal. Elise Hermiston attempted five shots.
Men's soccer picks up loss
Cornell's men's soccer team had its four-match winning streak broken on a late second-half goal in Saturday's 1-0 nonconference loss at Nebraska Wesleyan inside Abel Stadium.
The Rams (4-2) turned in another strong defensive effort, surrendering only their second goal in the past five matches.
Nebraska Wesleyan (3-3-1) snapped the scoreless battle with an assisted goal with 12 minutes remaining in regulation. The Prairie Wolves held a 19-16 edge in total shots, 11 coming in the second half.
Cornell goalkeeper Will Bickel worked the full 90 minutes and finished with 10 saves.
The Rams fired 11 shots on goal, three recorded by Zach Miller and two each by Andrew Lopez and Galen Westervelt.