Quarterback Isaak Hahn accounted for four touchdowns and Cornell dominated Beloit in the second half for an impressive 38-7 Midwest Conference-opening football victory Saturday, Sept. 11, at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.
The Rams (1-1 overall, 1-0 MWC) pulled away with 35 unanswered points to end the game and notched their sixth consecutive series win over the Buccaneers, who managed just 199 total yards.
Hahn passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, including a pivotal 16-yard scoring scramble with 53 seconds left in the second quarter that put the Rams ahead 10-7. Cornell kept the lead and momentum going into the half, thanks to a late interception by defensive end Landon Lockington at the Cornell 5-yard line.
It was all Cornell after intermission, highlighted by a pair of touchdowns by tight end Mason Davis during an 18-second flurry late in the third quarter.
Cornell kicker Adam Mitchell finished 5-of-5 on PAT kicks and drilled a 34-yard field goal to open the game’s scoring.
The Rams controlled the line of scrimmage, owning a decisive 271-39 advantage in rushing yards. Freshman Tony Gomez led Cornell’s ground attack with 117 yards on 17 carries. Hahn netted 63 yards, Birdsong 46.
Davis finished with four receptions for 87 yards, 74 coming after the catch. Hahn was an efficient 7-of-8 passing for 116 yards and the two TDs.
Senior linebacker Colden Clark tallied a career-high 14 tackles, including 10 in the opening half. Kale Kuhiiki posted 1.5 tackles for loss and had one sack. Lockington and freshman Anthony Hoffman each had an interception.
The Rams hit the road for the first time Saturday, Sept. 18, with a 1 p.m. contest against unbeaten Ripon (2-0, 1-0) in Ripon, Wis.