The Rams were all smiles Saturday in keeping their spotless Midwest Conference record intact with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 volleyball sweep over Illinois College on Parents’ Day inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.
Cornell whistled eight ace serves, hit an impressive .364 and moved to 15-0 in sets played against MWC foes.
Senior Rory Light climbed another rung on Cornell’s career blocks list, passing Laura Dudgeon (2006-09) for No. 3 all-time with 325. Light, the NCAA Division III leader in blocks per set, added three more stuffs against the Lady Blues (8-15 overall, 3-2 MWC).
Light also stood out on the offensive side, powering 13 kills on .571 hitting. Ilah Perez-Johnson slammed 13 kills to go with eight digs and three blocks. Freshman Ella McLaughlin notched nine kills, while Grace Marti put down five spikes on .444 hitting.
The Rams nearly doubled up the Lady Blues in total kills, 46-27, with help from 40 assists by Clare Green. Olivia Richards planted three aces to lead the service game. Caitlin Babcock and Lauren Johnsen added two aces apiece. Ella Becker had a team-best nine digs.
Cornell never trailed during the opening two sets. Illinois College’s only lead, 2-1 in Set 3, was quickly erased by a 6-1 spurt from the Rams.
Earlier in the week, the Rams fell to Gustavus Adolphus in four sets.
Cornell hung tough with the Gusties (17-4) in a see-saw battle that went nearly two hours with 38 ties and 15 lead changes. The Rams recorded 61 kills, to the Gusties’ 58.
Perez-Johnson had an exceptional night with a season-high 18 kills on .250 hitting, while also collecting 22 digs and a pair of service aces.
Green also notched a double-double with 44 assists and 10 digs. She added six kills from the setter position. Becker led all players with 23 digs.
Marti hit .303 with 12 kills. Light had nine kills and three blocks. McLaughlin provided eight kills for the Rams, who hit .196 as a team.
A turning point in the match came in Set 2 with the Rams about to close it out leading 24-21. The Gusties, a 2021 regional semifinalist, charged back with five unanswered points to win the set.
Perez-Johnson smashed six kills in the Set 3 victory. The Rams were denied set point three times before Light finished it with back-to-back spikes.
Set 4 saw the Rams forge ahead 14-13 on a McLaughlin kill. The Gusties responded with a 4-0 run and kept the lead the rest of the way.