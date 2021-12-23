Cornell's wrestling team ran roughshod through four opponents with an undefeated performance at Saturday's Prairie Wolf Duals hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan.
The Rams scored lopsided victories over Schreiner (56-0), Nebraska Wesleyan (37-10), Fontbonne (57-0) and MSOE (47-6) in raising their dual record to 5-2 on the season.
Cornell won 37 of the 40 individual matches, highlighted by 15 pins. The routs over Schreiner and Fontbonne are the Rams' largest margins of victory in a dual meet since the 2001-02 season (W, 59-0 vs. Knox).
The Rams had five individuals finish 4-0 in their respective weight classes with Evan Husko (133 pounds), Casey Allen (165), Jacob Sherzer (174), Colin Honderd (184) and Treyten Steffen (197). Landon Card (149) and Zachary Finn (285) also went unbeaten with 3-0 marks.
Cornell's season wins leader Colin Honderd (19-4) continued his dominant ways, tacking on three more pins – all in the first period – to give him 15 for the season.
Husko (15-8) collected two pins and one technical fall. Allen (16-5) notched three pins and a decision, bumping his pin count to 11 on the year. Sherzer improved his record to 8-8. Steffen (10-10) had a technical fall and major decision.
Card (13-11) scored three bonus-point wins with a pin, technical fall and major decision. Finn moved his season record to 9-9.
The Rams set the tone for the day in the shutout over Schreiner, recording six pins in the opening meet. Cornell had two pins and three technical falls against Nebraska Wesleyan.
Cornell combined for seven more pins in the duals with Fontbonne and MSOE.
Cornell returns to competition Dec. 29-30 at the Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.