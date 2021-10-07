The Rams spotted Lake Forest 17 first-quarter points, which ultimately was the difference in a weather-shortened 17-0 Midwest Conference football loss Saturday at stormy Farwell Field.
The game was declared final after only two completed quarters due to thunderstorms. The teams left the field for halftime, and after a nearly two-hour lightning delay, officials called the game.
It was an inopportune game for a slow start for the Rams, who had their second offensive play intercepted and returned 29 yards for a touchdown just 44 seconds in.
The Foresters converted a 36-yard field goal on their first possession, making it 10-0 with 5:55 left in the opening quarter. Lake Forest added a 34-yard touchdown reception from all-American A.J. Jackson with 17 seconds remaining in the first period.
Cornell’s offense moved the ball, driving into Lake Forest territory on four separate series in the first half. The Rams missed a 43-yard field goal try early in the second quarter. Later in the period, Cornell missed a golden scoring opportunity with 1st-and-goal at the Lake Forest 3. The Rams fumbled the ball away on a fourth-down sack.
Cornell quarterback Isaak Hahn was 7-of-14 passing for 69 yards. Mason Davis had four receptions for 21 yards. Aaryn Hailpern had one catch for 25 yards, Trey Birdsong two grabs for 23 yards. Freshman Sam Yager netted 17 rushing yards on nine carries.
Birdsong had a promising day going in the return game. He returned three kickoffs for 79 yards, including a long of 31.
Thomas Horne and Anthony Hoffman recorded four tackles apiece to lead Cornell’s defense. Ben Brassard had one quarterback sack.
The Rams play host to Lawrence (1-3 overall, 0-3 MWC) Saturday, Oct. 9 for Homecoming. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.