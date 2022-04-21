Rams early push not enough at home Apr 21, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kyle Jussila tied the school mark for points in a season tonight as the Rams first half push wasn’t enough in their MLC matchup with Lake Forest College at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.Jussila scored point number 62 tonight, tying former teammate Jack Bilenduke’s (‘19) season record for points. He went on to score two goals and pick up two ground balls.The Rams (6-8, 3-1 MLC) dominated faceoff’s tonight — led by Ash Hoelscher, winning 17 out of 20.Demarius Pittman has been showing what he can do on the offensive end lately, scoring an impressive first goal of the game as he weaved his way through the Foresters (5-6, 2-1 MLC) defense.Ethan Kupka performed well tonight — scoring two goals while also adding an assist.Regular offensive weapon, John Linderman, fired seven shots on goal tonight — connecting on one of them while dishing out two assists and picking up four ground balls.Evan Begner was in the net for the entire 60 minutes tonight, saving ten shots while picking up eight ground balls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMaxine 'Kitty' Henrietta SiebelsRISE offers Anamosa another optionBridge worsensNew competition gym proposed: School board approves continued work on initial plansMount Vernon student places second in national photography contestMidland wrestling: Miller to walk on at Iowa StateAnamosa girls track and field: Finally playing outsideRabineau sentenced to 52 yearsMount Vernon joins Resilient Iowa CommunitiesSupport education savings accounts Images Videos