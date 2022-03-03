Rams fall twice on opening day at Rochester Dome Mar 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save First baseman Zoie Harvey tallied three hits on opening day as Cornell's softball team fell short in two neutral-site games in the Rochester Dome.In Game 1, the Rams (0-2) faded in the late innings of a 10-3 loss to Macalester. Cornell then fell 8-0 in six innings to perennial power Luther.Harvey went 3-for-3 with a double in the opener with Macalester. The Rams accounted for 10 hits, also receiving multi-hit games from newcomers Olivia Richards and Skylar McCartney-Puzio.Erin Puck, Claire Gugerty and Harvey each had an RBI for the Rams, who trailed 4-2 going into the sixth inning. Macalester broke it open with five unearned runs in the seventh.Starting pitcher Alyssa Pearson allowed four earned runs over 3.1 innings. McCartney-Puzio finished in relief.Against Luther, the Rams were limited to three hits – singles by Addie Bowman, Caitlin Babcock and Puck. The Norse scored six runs in the final two innings to pull away.The Rams are off to Clermont, Fla., for 10 games over spring break from March 4-9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBrincks to resignSpringville boys basketball: Constantly climbing the mountainSpringville girls basketball: 'This never gets old'Taste: New bakery opens doors in Mount VernonAnamosa boys basketball - Class 3A substate semi-final: Too many turnoversMount Vernon school district lifts school mask mandate; sets criteria for community member visitsDOT to move ahead with plans for Springville interchangeChristiansen honored with Golden Owl: Ag instructor one of seven up for state awardATV/UTV bill gaining tractionBanowetz takes over student rep Images Videos