Cornell’s men’s soccer team celebrated a school-record tying 14th victory and an outstanding 7-1 Midwest Conference regular season with a 1-0 overtime triumph over Beloit Saturday afternoon at Strong Soccer Field.
The Rams prevailed in the second minute of overtime on a goal by junior Zach Miller, the reigning MWC Offensive Performer of the Week. Miller’s team-high 12th score of the season was assisted by Galen Westervelt, his fifth helper of the year.
Cornell (14-3 overall) finished tied with Knox for first place in the MWC standings with 21 points apiece. The Prairie Fire won the head-to-head matchup (2-1 on Oct. 20), making them the regular-season champion and host of the MWC Tournament Nov. 5-6 in Galesburg, Ill.
Coach Nate Grosse’s Rams matched the 2018 team (14-3-2) for most wins in a season. They’ll have a chance to establish a new wins record Friday in a 2 p.m. MWC semifinal against Grinnell at VanDyke Field at Galesburg High School.
The Rams survived a tough match against Beloit (4-10-1 overall, 2-6 MWC), which held an 11-5 advantage in total shots. Cornell’s defense was up to the challenge and notched its sixth shutout of the fall.
Freshman goalkeeper Will Bickel collected four saves and worked the entire 91:13 of field time.
George Archer and Miller attempted Cornell’s lone two shots on goal for the match.