Rams roll past Concordia, move to 5-3 on season Sep 29, 2022 Freshmen Emma Shipley and Ann Bradley partnered for their first collegiate doubles wins Sunday, helping the Rams to a 7-2 women's tennis dual victory over visiting Concordia Chicago.The Rams swept all three doubles matches, including an 8-0 shutout from Shipley and Bradley at the No. 3 position.No. 2 partners Ashley Mink and Josalin McKeever earned a hard-fought 8-7 win, prevailing 11-9 in the tiebreaker. Makayla Johnson and Audrey Small won 8-4 at No. 1 doubles.Small and McKeever were both victorious in singles play to complete 2-0 days. Small carded a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 4, while McKeever cruised 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.Cornell also received singles wins from No. 3 Kylie Jacobson (3-0, retired) and No. 5 Ashley Drake (6-1, 6-1).