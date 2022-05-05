Several school marks have been surpassed after a dominant offensive performance for Cornell men's lacrosse senior day, blowing past Monmouth College, 21-10.
Kyle Jussila spearheaded today's offensive effort, scoring a school record of eight goals in the game while adding four assists and eight ground balls. Jussila now officially owns school marks for points in a game (12), goals in a game (8), points in a season (74), and goals in a season (45).
With four today, Justin Howe officially has 32 caused turnovers this season, surpassing the previous record of 29 held by Tory Terbilcox ('17).
The Rams seniors came flying out the gate early, accounting for ten of Cornell's twelve goals in their one-sided first half.
Monmouth fought hard to keep pace late, but the Rams' 72 total shots were too difficult to keep up with.
John Linderman heard his name called plenty today, scoring four goals and picking up 3 ground balls to cap off a stellar senior day performance.
Demarius Pittman was another senior that played well today, continuing to show off his speed as he blazed past the Scots all day. Pittman scored one goal, an assist, and grabbed three ground balls.
Jackson Kinart and Ethan Kupka both added hat tricks to the score, while Kupka added five assists and Kinart picked up five ground balls.
The dominance didn't end offensively, as Torii Greiskalns and Luke Baldwin combined for seventeen ground balls and four points.
Evan Begner had an impressive day in the net, saving 15 shots and picking up eight ground balls as he secures win number seven on the season.
Earlier in the week, Cornell men's lacrosse fell on the road against MLC leader, University of Dubuque, 18-5.
The Rams couldn't get things going early, but continued to work towards success as they tied the Spartans 5-5 in the second half.
John Linderman led the way for the Rams offensively, scoring two goals on the night, bringing him up to an impressive 33 on the season.
Jackson Kinart continues to emerge as an offensive weapon as he was able to get one to go tonight - along with teammates Ethan Kupka and Matt Norwood.
Luke Baldwin and Torii Greiskalns did their job on the defensive end, picking up eight ground balls between the pair.
Evan Begner was busy in the net tonight, saving eight shots in the first half alone, going on to save 13 total.