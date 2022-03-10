Cornell Freshman Cece Zanoni ties school record en route to a 14-9 victory over Augustana College this afternoon at Van Metre Field at Ash Park. Zanoni now joins teammate Nina Deer with a school record of seven goals scored in a game.
The weather delays didn't seem to bother Cornell as they were able to win on both sides of the field today. The Rams outshot the Vikings (0-1) 38-24, won ground balls 36-23, and were an efficient 18-23 on clears.
First to get on the board was Anna Methe, who scored two on the day while dishing out two assists and grabbing four ground balls.
After finding themselves in a tight game early on, the Rams were able to separate themselves with five goals in a row going into the second quarter. Two of which came from Cheyenne Greenenwald and Sydney Swift, both scoring their first goals of the season.
Nina Deer found her way into the action frequently, being a force on both offense and defense. Deer scored three goals, two assists, three caused turnovers, and picked up seven ground balls.
Maddie Althoff recorded her first win in the net this season. Kathryn Andries finished off the game, replacing Althoff after the first half.
With the win, the Rams have just completed a successful three home game stint that gives them a good start to the season at 2-1.
Earlier in the week, the Rams lost a 12-11 match to Edgewood.
After leading in the first half, Cornell (1-1) suddenly found themselves down three goals in the later portion of the fourth quarter. Their late push started with Claire Chekytis scoring off a great pass from teammate Nina Deer. Chekytis was on fire tonight as she connected on five goals while adding one assist and four ground balls.
Anna Methe kept the momentum going, lowering the deficit to just one goal in the final seconds of the game. But the Eagles (1-2) were able to hold off Cornell with an amazing save by their goaltender while the clock struck zero.
Seanne Bialo and India Smith were a force on the defensive side, securing 13 ground balls between the pair. Smith also scored a goal tonight, her second on the season.
Despite not coming away with the win – The Rams started the game out strong, scoring four unanswered goals that led to a 4-3 lead going into the second half. Cornell outshot Edgewood 33-26, won ground balls 33-23, and were an efficient 21-25 on clears.
Althoff and Andries split time between the posts tonight, with Andries finishing the game off and moving to 1-1 on the season.