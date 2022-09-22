Cornell’s volleyball team brought out the brooms Saturday with two impressive sweeps against opponents receiving national votes at the Bethel Quadrangular.
The Rams (6-4) took down Wartburg by scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-19 in the teams’ first meeting since the NCAA Regional last November. Cornell capped the day with a resounding 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 victory over St. Olaf, its second sweep of the Oles in eight days.
On Friday, the Rams dropped a 25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13 match with Bethel, also a votes-getter in the AVCA Top 25 Poll.
Rory Light racked up 36 kills and 14 blocks in the three matches, while Clare Green compiled 101 assists to lead Cornell’s high-powered attack. The Rams hit .333 against St. Olaf and .291 against Wartburg.
Light was dominant in the Wartburg match with four blocks and 13 kills on .440 hitting. Ella McLaughlin had 10 kills, Ella Becker 23 digs and Ilah Perez-Johnson five service aces.
St. Olaf also had trouble containing Light, who recorded 14 kills and a .345 attack percentage. Perez-Johnson and Grace Marti added 11 and seven kills, respectively. Becker contributed three aces and 11 digs.
Freshman McLaughlin was terrific in the Bethel defeat, posting a match-high 14 kills on .419 hitting. Green registered a double-double with 29 assists and 15 digs. Becker scooped a season-best 28 digs. Marti also had a strong match with 11 kills.