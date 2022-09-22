Cornell’s volleyball team brought out the brooms Saturday with two impressive sweeps against opponents receiving national votes at the Bethel Quadrangular.

The Rams (6-4) took down Wartburg by scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-19 in the teams’ first meeting since the NCAA Regional last November. Cornell capped the day with a resounding 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 victory over St. Olaf, its second sweep of the Oles in eight days.

