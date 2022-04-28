Cornell's track & field teams posted several season-best marks at Saturday's Mustang Invitational hosted by Mount Mercy.
Junior Madison Osborn had another impressive meet in the women's sprints, highlighted by a top-50 NCAA mark of 12.24 in the 100-meter dash. Osborn was .02 seconds shy of Cornell's school record (Ann Workman, 1989) and placed fifth out of 25 competitors.
Natalie McAllister came within one-quarter inch of the program record in the high jump, clearing 5-3 for a runner-up finish. She took third in the javelin (107-11).
Katie Lammers placed third in the 800 (2:38.36). Osborn added a fourth-place effort in the 200 (25.70).
Billie Fogarty (20:20.16) and Natalie Neuhaus (20:57.50) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 5000. Cari Pickup scored a fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:13.22) and a sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.57).
Sam See crossed fifth in the 1500 (5:22.36) and was sixth in the 800 (2:41.94) for Cornell's women, who finished sixth in the 10-team field with 56 points.
In the men's division, sophomore Gabe Soda raced to victory in the 800. He beat 18 competitors, crossing in 1:56.76.
Isaak Hutchings placed third out of 17 in the 400 (52.84). Emery Bird ran 16:29.95 in the 5000 for fourth place. Brock Flack was sixth in the discus (141-7). The Rams' 4x100 relay finished third (43.91).
Cornell's men totaled 41 points and finished sixth overall.