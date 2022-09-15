Saturday was a bounce-back day for Cornell’s volleyball team, which won all six sets during a 2-0 performance at Coe’s Mabel Lee Invitational inside Kohawk Arena.

The Rams were dominant in sweeps over Carroll (25-15, 25-15, 25-17) and NCAA votes-getter St. Olaf (25-13, 25-21, 25-22), one day after dropping a 3-0 home match to Augustana.

